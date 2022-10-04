Samsung should be launching the Galaxy S23 series early next year, and as the days left in 2022 tick down, we're coming across more information about what we can expect for the S23 series when they debut. Recently leaked device renders suggest we're looking at relatively minor design changes, with something that looks like the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s camera packaging becoming the standard for all S23 series devices. Now the latest rumor claims all S23 models except the Ultra variant will enjoy a bump in battery capacity.

A recent report from the folks at GalaxyClub says Samsung could increase battery capacity on the base Galaxy S23 to 3,900mAh, up from the S22’s 3,700mAh. Similarly, the Galaxy S23 Plus (with model number SM-S916) could get a 4,700mAh cell, which is similarly 200mAh larger than what we had with the S22 Plus.

However, this source says the S23 Ultra may not see a battery capacity upgrade, and could keep the still-quite-big 5,000mAh cell seen on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung is supposedly sourcing its batteries from Amperex in China and Vietnam-based sister firm Samsung SDI.

Earlier rumors have us expecting a 200MP primary camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra — a potentially major resolution bump from the S22 Ultra’s 108MP shooter. But details about the rest of this camera hardware, and especially the secondary lenses on the S23 series, have been more scarce. This report indicates the S23 and S23 Plus could continue using a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera, but the camera resolution for the Ultra variant remains unclear. The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus could also soldier on with the same 10MP telephoto lens seen on the equivalent S22 models.

While we wait for the Galaxy S23 phones to go official, the Galaxy S22 series continues to include some of the best Android phones you can buy today. More details about the upcoming models should trickle in over the next few months, so we should soon have an even better idea of what to expect.