Summary Samsung expands One UI 7 beta to the Tab S10 and Galaxy S23 series.

The Galaxy S23's ZYC3 firmware weighs 4.7GB and brings the March 2025 security patch.

One UI 7 beta program is available in select countries via the Samsung Members app.

Samsung has expanded its One UI 7 beta program to the Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Tab S10 series today with the release of their first beta build. This rollout follows closely on the heels of last week’s Android 15 beta launch for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.

In early March, Samsung announced that the stable version of One UI 7 would roll out to its older flagship devices starting in April. But before that, it would expand the Android 15 beta program, which was until then limited to the Galaxy S24 series, to include more of its older Galaxy phones. Following last week’s One UI 7 beta release for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, Samsung has now rolled out the first Android 15 beta for its current flagship tablets — the Galaxy Tab S10 series — and its 2023 flagship smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S23.

The ZYC3 firmware for the Galaxy S23 Ultra weighs 4.7GB and includes the March 2025 security patch. The update for the smaller S23+ and baby S23 should also be around the same size.

Close

You can enroll in the One UI 7 beta program through the Samsung Members app, though note that it is only live in India, South Korea, the US, and the UK. Once you have tapped the One UI 7 banner and accepted the terms and conditions, head to Settings > Software update > Download and install to grab the firmware.

Installing the update won't touch your user data, though note that since One UI 7 is in beta, your banking apps may not work properly.

Galaxy Tab S10 series also joins the One UI 7 beta bandwagon