Summary Galaxy AI features are a major highlight of Samsung's One UI 6.1 update for the Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung will roll out One UI 6.1 starting March 28th for unlocked Galaxy S23 units and later for carrier units.

Galaxy AI features like Instant Slow-Mo and Transcript Assist will be free until late 2025 before Samsung starts charging for them.

The Galaxy S24 series launched in late January, running Android 14-based One UI 6.1. Galaxy AI, a suite of AI-powered features, is a big highlight of Samsung's latest One UI skin. Following the Galaxy S24's release, the company confirmed that many Galaxy AI features will also come to its 2023 flagship and premium phones, including the Galaxy S23 series, in late March 2024. With less than a week left for the month to finish, a more precise date for the update's rollout has popped up online.

Samsung sent a push notification to Galaxy S23 users in China, revealing that One UI 6.1 will be released starting March 28th (via SamMobile). That's the same date Samsung confirmed on its South Korean community last week. Based on the company's previous update rollout timeframe, the firmware might go live in Europe or Asia a day or two before March 28th.

The firmware will presumably go live first for unlocked Galaxy S23 units before eventually being released for carrier units in the coming weeks. Its availability will also vary based on your region.

As a part of One UI 6.1, the Galaxy S23 will gain Galaxy AI features like Instant Slow-Mo, Transcript Assist, Generative AI wallpapers, Browsing Assist, and more. Even Google's handy Circle to Search gesture will make its way to Samsung's 2023 flagship. All these AI features will be free until late 2025 before Samsung starts charging for them.

In addition to the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, S23 FE, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series are also slated to receive One UI 6.1 in late March. Their firmware should drop around the same time or in early April.

Galaxy AI features won't come to Samsung's 2022 flagships

When the Galaxy S24 initially launched, Samsung heavily marketed its Galaxy AI features, which were made possible by its faster internals. So, it was surprising to see the company confirm that almost all the Galaxy AI features will make their way to the Galaxy S23 series and Fold 5.

One UI 6.1 will eventually be available on older Galaxy phones, including the Galaxy S22 series. However, Samsung has confirmed they won't gain access to the Galaxy AI suite of features due to their dated internals.