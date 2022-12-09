Samsung’s flagship cameras stand neck and neck with the Pixels and iPhones of the world, making them some of the best Android phones available. While the Galaxy S22 Ultra left us impressed with its imaging prowess, Samsung is expected to kick things up a few notches with the upcoming Galaxy S23. The latest rumor about the 2023 flagship has us anticipating a new higher-than-ever framerate option for recording 8K videos.

Cinephiles may love 24fps for its classic movie look, but the rest of us tend to prefer a slightly smoother 30fps rate for the videos we shoot. While not a big difference on paper, that higher framerate usually means a more natural-looking video with less stuttering.

The current-gen Galaxy S22 phones can record 8K videos at 24fps — not a small feat by any means for a little smartphone in your pocket. But the upcoming Galaxy S23 will reportedly be able to record 8K videos at 30fps, according to reliable leaker Ice Universe. While 8K videos and 8K TV sets aren’t yet ubiquitous, we still like the idea of having the option if we're shooting super high-res videos.

8K videos already take up a lot of space, and that storage requirement is only going to climb when recording at a higher frame rate. If 8K video recording piqued your interest, make sure to get a handset with ample storage space. For everyone else who is fine with the lowly 4K videos, your Samsung Galaxy flagships can still record them at a good 120fps, which look even smoother and are more than enough for most users.

Samsung is planning some big changes for the cameras on its upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup. Next year’s Ultra model may offer an eye-watering 200MP resolution from a yet-unannounced ISOCELL HP2 sensor. That’s a step up from the current 108MP sensor, and we’ve already had an early look at a photo sample allegedly from the Galaxy S23 Ultra. As we get closer to its purported February 2023 release, we should hear more about the Galaxy S23 phones and their cameras.