After months of rumors and leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is finally available from carriers and stores around the world. Despite some minor year-over-year changes, these are three of the best Android phones you can buy right now, ranging from the pocket-friendly S23 to the phablet-sized Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Once you have your new phone in hand, take a few necessary steps to make your experience the best it can be. From customizing your homescreen to making the display shine, here are the first five things you should do with your new Samsung Galaxy S23.

1 Maximize your homescreen

No matter how many apps you install, you'll return to your homescreen dozens of times each day. Samsung's launcher is full of settings worth tweaking to make the most of your experience. If you're setting up your Galaxy S23 for the first time, it's worth diving into the preferences and knocking these all out in one swoop.

Long press anywhere on your homescreen and select Settings in the lower-right corner to go to your launcher preferences. 2 Images Close Adjust your homescreen grid. By default, One UI uses a 4x5 layout, but this can feel too spacious on the Galaxy S23+ and Ultra's massive displays. 5x5 is our preferred setting, but if you want to maximize your space, 5x6 is the way to go. You can also adjust your app drawer grid and folder grid. Close Select whether you want a media page on your homescreen. By default, this is set to Google Discover, but you can disable it if you'd rather keep a simple layout. Decide whether you want new apps to appear on your homescreen automatically or if you'd rather keep them in the app drawer.

Speaking of the app drawer, Samsung's unsorted layout can feel frustrating and messy. If you prefer an alphabetical experience, swapping it out is simple.

Swipe up from the homescreen to open the app drawer. Close Tap the triple-dot menu button in the upper-right corner, then tap Sort . 2 Images Close Tap Alphabetical order to rearrange your apps.

Although you won't see it out of the box, One UI 5.1 supports Material You dynamic theming. You just need to enable it.

Long press anywhere on your homescreen and select Wallpaper and style in the lower-left corner. Tap Color palette . Tap the Color pallet toggle to enable dynamic theming, then select the color pack you want. By default, this won't affect your app icons, but you can enable this option by tapping the Apply palette to app icons toggle. 2 Images Close

2 Take charge of your notifications

By default, Samsung's notifications don't match what Google and other Android manufacturers use. Some people might prefer the base One UI experience. If you want a richer notification style, there are a few key settings you'll need to change.

Open the Settings menu, then select Notifications from the list. 2 Images Close Tap Notification pop-up style . Samsung's Brief version of notifications is enabled by default, but if you're coming from another Android phone, you'll probably be more familiar with Detailed . You'll miss out on Edge light style settings with this option, which is our preferred view for notifications. Tap Advanced settings . Then, change key preferences to customize how apps notify you of incoming messages, calendar appointments, and more. 2 Images Close Tap Show notification icons and select one of the options in the drop-down menu to display more or less than three icons in your status bar.

and select one of the options in the drop-down menu to display more or less than three icons in your status bar. Enable Notification history to keep a list of recent notifications on your phone.

to keep a list of recent notifications on your phone. Disable Samsung's bubbles UI if you dislike floating notifications.

Near the bottom of the page, you can control how app icon badges appear on your phone. If you don't want to see a long list of unread messages, change this option to Dot or turn it off altogether.

Finally, you can change how notifications appear on the lock screen. You might think these options would be under the Lock screen notifications settings, but they're not. Instead, you'll need to head to the lock screen settings from the main page.

From the lock screen settings menu, tap the grayscale Lock screen image to the left of Widgets. 2 Images Close Tap the notification icons under the time. Tap Details to make your notifications automatically show all content on the lock screen. 2 Images Close Adjust the transparency. By default, this is set to 32%.

3 Make the most of that gorgeous display

Samsung's hardware is second to none, but the display is the highlight of its flagship smartphones. The company ships its devices with some specific default display settings designed, at least in part, to maximize battery life, but we think you deserve better.

Open the Settings menu, then scroll down to Display . We'll work down from the top of this menu since many of these preferences are worth reviewing. The first two settings adjust how dark mode works. Select between light and dark for a permanent appearance or tap Dark mode settings to enable a scheduled mode. Sunset to sunrise is a great way to keep your eyes relaxed at night, but you can set a custom schedule. 2 Images Close Adaptive brightness is enabled by default. We recommend leaving this on so that you don't have to adjust the brightness throughout the day. Motion smoothness is set to adaptive out of the box. To maximize your battery life, Standard mode places the phone's display at 60Hz. It's noticeably less smooth, so we recommend leaving it at Adaptive. Close The Eye comfort shield adjusts the display's color temperature throughout the day to limit blue light. If you're sensitive to certain screen preferences, consider enabling it. Close Samsung's AMOLED panels are bursting with saturation. If you prefer a more neutral look, change your screen mode to Natural . It may look washed out at first, but after a few minutes, many people prefer the more realistic appearance. Close If you have a Galaxy S23 Ultra, we recommend setting your screen resolution to WQHD+ . By default, Samsung doesn't take full advantage of that gorgeous 1440p panel, but in our eyes, the sharper resolution is worth a small trade-off in battery life. Close

This should give you a better experience with your Galaxy S23 display. You can adjust the rest of the settings here as you see fit. For example, you may prefer larger or smaller font sizes. That said, there are two other preferences we recommend adjusting.

From the Display menu, scroll down and tap Edge panels . Edge panels refers to the translucent handle on the right of your display, near the power and volume buttons. Some people prefer this completely disabled. If that's you, toggle this setting off. Close If you like Edge panels, it's worth taking the time to customize the shortcuts displayed within. In addition to apps, you can see live messages, contact shortcuts, tasks, and more. You can customize the handle's color, opacity, size, and more to fit your needs. 2 Images Close

Finally, take the time to change your phone's navigation bar. This is how you get to your homescreen, swap between apps, or head back to previously viewed content. By default, Samsung uses its old-school three-button layout: recent apps, home, and back, when viewed left to right. If you want to swap the button order or move to a more modern form of gesture navigation, the display menu is where you'll find these settings.

Near the bottom of the Display menu, select Navigation bar . Swap the button layout by changing the option selected under Button order . Alternatively, select Swipe gestures to replace the buttons entirely. 2 Images Close

Once gestures are enabled, you have a few additional settings to choose from, including a gesture hint, a Hide keyboard button, and the option to block gestures from being activated with the S Pen.

4 Grab those must-have power user apps

Samsung's smartphones are built for power users, but two of its best applications aren't included on the S23 by default, and you won't find them on the Play Store. Expert RAW is a secondary camera application that functions similarly to Pro Mode but can output RAW photos for perfecting your images in post. Meanwhile, Good Lock provides an endless collection of modules to change how your phone works, from expanded quick settings menus to all sorts of customizable S Pen tricks.

2 Images

Close

You'll need to use the Galaxy Store preloaded on your device to get these apps. Samsung doesn't usually highlight these apps on the front page, but searching and installing them only takes a few seconds. While you're here, we recommend grabbing Adobe Lightroom, as the two companies have partnered to create an app designed to edit your RAW photos on the go.

Getting started with Expert RAW and Good Lock requires some guides of their own, so if you're new to the Samsung ecosystem, you're about to dive deep into some seriously impressive tools. As a bonus, One UI 5.1 now sports an Expert RAW shortcut in the standard camera app, tying the two services closer than ever.

Close

5 Get your camera ready for split-second shots

Speaking of the camera, it's the reason to upgrade to the Galaxy S23 Ultra this year — or really, any of the three phones. By default, the camera app resets to its default settings every time you close it, which can be frustrating if you're trying to capture a moving subject as quickly as possible. Samsung makes it easy to keep your camera settings between sessions, but you'll have to dig through your settings menu to find these toggles.

Open the Camera app on your Galaxy S23 device, then tap the Settings gear in the upper-left corner. Scroll down and tap Settings to keep under General. In this menu, you'll find six different toggles, and only one is enabled by default. Select the camera settings you want to keep active between shooting sessions. 2 Images Close

Each of these is worth considering on its own. Camera mode, for example, keeps the app active in Video or Pro mode, even after you've left the app. It's also worth turning on High picture resolutions if you plan to shoot unbinned photos. On the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+, you can capture 50MP images. On the Galaxy S23 Ultra, you can choose between 50MP binned images or full-size 200MP shots.

Your journey into the Galaxy is just beginning

There is so much to do with these phones, and we've just cracked the surface. If you own a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, check out our tips and tricks for the S Pen. And if you're upgrading from an older Samsung device, read up on everything new in One UI 5.1.