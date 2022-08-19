This year, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra arrived as a premium-priced hulk of a phone, and despite some issues along the way, got a decent reception from reviewers and users alike. While the Ultra features an incredibly high-res 108MP primary camera, this is the year we began seeing Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 200MP sensor start making its way into phones, starting with the Motorola X30 Pro. When will Samsung do a 200MP phone for itself? We're still probably six months away from Galaxy S23 models, but more and more rumors suggest this series could include Samsung’s first smartphone with a 200MP camera.

This isn’t the first time we're hearing about the likelihood of Samsung’s high-res sensor making it into a flagship device from the same company. Earlier this month, tipster Ice Universe on Twitter claimed they were nearly certain Samsung would use a 200MP mammoth in the Galaxy S23.

A Korea IT News report now seconds this theory. According to its sources, Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Experience (MX) division has informed major camera partners that a 200MP sensor would be present in one model of the Galaxy S23 series. The company’s partners are also looking forward to a development and production roadmap for 200MP cameras as the supply chain expands. The report notes that Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Samsung Electronics are currently the only companies producing such high-end sensors.

Although Samsung developed the ISOCELL HP1 sensor we see in the Moto X30 Pro and has already announced the denser ISOCELL HP3, its flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra relies on a 108MP primary camera. Samsung first used a 108MP camera in the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but it hasn't pushed limits since then, making an upgrade for the S23 feel long overdue.

Little is definitely known about the Galaxy S23 right now, but we've still got months to go. We'll keep on top of additional details as they emerge and bring you news of what we learn.