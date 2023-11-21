Summary Samsung has been improving its Android update speed, releasing stable Android 14 build for its 2023 flagships in October and expanding availability to the public.

Samsung has stepped up its Android update speed in the last few years. This year, it initially fumbled with the One UI 6 beta program for the Galaxy S23 with a few false starts. After nine beta builds, the company released the stable Android 14 build for its 2023 flagships in late October. Then, in mid-November, Samsung closed the One UI 6 beta program for the Galaxy S22 and made the final firmware available to beta testers in a limited rollout. The company has now expanded Galaxy S22's Android 14 update availability to the public.

Reports from Galaxy S22 owners across Europe and the UK are pouring in about the stable Android 14 update hitting their phones. Verizon and AT&T also appear to have rolled out the final One UI 6 build for S22 owners on their networks in the US (via Reddit). The DWK4 firmware weighs over 3.1GB and contains the November 2023 security patch.

While Samsung released nine One UI 6 beta builds for the Galaxy S23, the S22 received four beta firmware since the program's launch in mid-September before getting the stable update. The Galaxy S22's first One UI 6 beta arrived a week after the Galaxy A54 and A34, but its stable update has landed before the mid-rangers.

Head to Settings > Software update > Download and install on your Galaxy S22 to grab the final Android 14 build. Samsung can take some time to roll out the update in other parts of the world. The wait could be longer for carrier-locked units due to additional testing and certifications.

One UI 6 packs major new features, like a redesigned Quick Settings panel, revamped emoji, updated iconography for the camera app with additional options, a camera widget, and a new system font. The update also introduces several new clock styles and placement options for lock screen customization. On top of all this, you get all the privacy and security features introduced by Google in Android 14.

You might notice your Galaxy S22 displaying a lot more free space after updating to Android 14. This is because One UI 6 changes how the system storage is calculated. The company previously used to lump all storage space unused by apps and media into the "System" partition, making it seem like its software was taking up a lot of space. But that was not the truth.

Samsung's One UI 6 release timeline for Europe indicates several more devices in its roster will get the stable Android 14 update in the coming days, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Fold 4, and S21 series. There could be a slight delay due to final testing and other issues, but it gives a good indicator of when your Galaxy phone will get the latest version of Android.