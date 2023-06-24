While Samsung's latest line of Galaxy S23 smartphones and Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatches just hit the market earlier this year, not all of us out there are technological hipsters looking to jump to the newest devices as soon as they arrive. There's still some good life to get out of older generation devices like the Galaxy S22 or the Galaxy Watch 4 (the latter of which is barely two years old), and, in rare cases, you can find them extremely cheap.

Price-wise, their standard costs aren't much cheaper than the latest generation, so it's hard to justify purchasing the older models at full price when we see how frequently Galaxy S23 series deals come back around as we hurtle closer and closer to Amazon Prime Day. However, Woot's Geek Week is featuring deals on the S22 series and Galaxy Watch 4 that take upwards of 60% off, making them an incredible value for the price. If you've got no problem using last year's Galaxy phone or watch, then these are the deals for you.

Samsung Galaxy S22

Woot's first major deal is on the Galaxy S22, Samsung's most affordable 2022 release and entry-level flagship model of the S22 series. Sporting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and packed with 8GB of RAM, it's an impressively powerful phone that still competes with the best of them today. Compared to the Galaxy S23, which features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the difference in performance is not as big of a leap as you'd expect.

The battery life is a bit lackluster compared to the newer S23, however, but this phone still holds up against its successor in terms of value. It's a great option for anyone looking to join the Galaxy ecosystem. It's responsive, features the exact same camera setup as the latest model does, and even has the same 6.1-inch AMOLED 120Hz screen. For just $500, this is an absolute banger of a phone that punches well above its weight for the price.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S22 $500 $850 Save $350 Considering it's just a year old, the Galaxy S22 is still a stellar phone to go with if you're not quite ready to go with Samsung's latest models. Even more so considering this deal, which takes over 40% off and drops the price down to just $500. $500 at Woot

Samsung Galaxy S22+

For the exact same price as the Galaxy S22, you can actually go one step up and grab the Galaxy S22+. At no extra cost to you, you can upgrade to the mid-ranged S22, which features a 6.6-inch AMOLED 120Hz screen (which is the perfect middle-ground compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra and its larger 6.8-inch screen and the S22's 6.6-inch screen) and offers the same great performance as the S22. However, it features a slightly larger 4500mAh battery and 45W fast charging capabilities.

Regularly, we'd probably not recommend spending the extra cash for these upgrades. While they're helpful, of course, the price difference usually isn't worth it. However, since both the S22+ and S22 are the same price during Woot's sale, there's not much of a reason to skip out on them. If you were looking at the S22 as your next phone, skip it and go with the S22+ instead.

Source: Spigen Samsung Galaxy S22+ $500 $1000 Save $500 Offering an almost identical experience to the S22, albiet with an upgraded battery and 45W fast charging capabilities, it's hard to justify the extra money for the mid-range Galaxy S22+. However, Woot's taking 50% off this option and dropping it down to the exact same price as the S22, so you're better off grabbing this model either way. $500 at Woot

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The premium option of the S22 series, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, takes the best of the S22 and S22+ and packages it all with a larger 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, a higher capacity 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and an upgraded set of cameras to help you capture some truly epic photos and video. It also comes with a convenient S-Pen, making it even more accessible and easier to use. It earns its normal $1,200 price tag, delivering a powerful phone that content creators around the world love.

But you don't have to be an artist to experience just how great this phone is, especially with the price dropping to just $630 — less than the current cost of the Galaxy S23. We'd highly recommend spending the extra $130 to get the S22 Ultra over the S22 and S22+, as this is by far the best value of them all.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $630 $1200 Save $570 Take the S22 and S22+ and turn it up to 11, then throw in a sleek little S-Pen and larger 6.8-inch screen, and you've got the S22 Ultra. It's powerful, it's big, and it's an amazing phone for the low price of just $630. If you're after the best of the best here, this is the choice you should be going with. $630 at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

When comparing the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the main differences you'll find lie in the construction and design. The Watch 4 Classic features the same processor as its successor, meaning performance is about the same between both options. However, the lack of Sapphire Crystal Glass and steel construction mean the Watch 4 Classic lacks the enhanced durability of the latest model. However, with the Watch 4 Classic only costing $180 during Woot's sale, it makes it a better value by far when comparing prices.

It's still one of the best smartwatches for the money, doing much of what the latest Galaxy Watch 5 can — and still having the rotating bezel — at a very affordable price. Those looking to grab a great smartwatch at an even better price won't be disappointed with this one.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic $180 $530 Save $350 For the low price of $180, there's not much of a reason to grab any other watch right now. The Watch 4 Classic is not only stylish, it performs on par with the Watch 5 and still has a few unique features to make it stand out. Don't sleep on this one if you're in the market for a new smartwatch, the Watch 4 Classic is a steal at this price. $180 at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with S Pen

If you're one of the true Samsung diehards who grabbed the impressively powerful and versatile Galaxy Z Fold 4, then you understand how important it is to protect that investment. At $1,800, it's one of the most expensive phones you can grab. While totally worth it thanks to an array of slick features and a powerful set of hardware under the hood, the last thing you want is to see a cracked screen or dinged cover on a phone this expensive.

This durable standing cover not only adds much-needed protection to your valuable investment, it also features an S Pen and a standing design. The standing design lets you set it up on any surface and use it as a writing tablet, making it one of the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases available for those who prefer jotting down notes with their phone. For just $20, it's an incredible value that shouldn't be passed on.

Source: Woot Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with S Pen $20 $90 Save $70 With a $90 list price, we know this case is a big ask, even if it does come with an S Pen. It also lets you swap the S Pen sleeve out for a kickstand when you're not planning to use the Pen on an excursion. This lets you stand up the phone whether you have it open or closed, and even if all you wanted was an S Pen, this $20 case is still cheaper than buying the pen solo. $20 at Woot

Woot's Geek Week sale has a ton of great stuff to check out, but these are some of the best deals you'll find on Samsung's tech. The S22 series is still a strong contender, offering a phone that isn't far off from the latest S23 models in terms of performance and design. However, the cheap prices you can snag them at make them an incredible value, and if you're hoping to get a new phone or smartwatch cheap, these are some amazing deals to take advantage of.