The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is only a few weeks away from launch, and even though many details about the devices have been leaked, there’s still much excitement surrounding their impending release. Speaking of leaks, November brought us a handful of wallpapers that ought to debut with Samsung’s soon-to-be-released devices, and the latest spill expands that gallery with a slew of additions.

The folks at XDA managed to get their hands on the full set of wallpapers for the S22 series, complete with copies in both WEBP and JPG format. The images are available in their full resolutions (2340×2340) and include static wallpapers, DeX mode wallpapers, and live wallpapers.

While the aesthetics have been updated, the design concept remains very similar to what we saw on the S21 series with blue, yellow, red, and green splashes on backgrounds of white and dark mode-friendly black, as well as other color shades. Samsung has retained the same hovering particle effect with what looks like sand drops on plain backgrounds, though other designs — somewhat akin to colored brush-like strokes and, in some cases, lighting on monotone backdrops — have been included. Overall, the images are reminiscent of last year’s, with simplicity and elegance mixed with a bit of fun.

Regardless of the device you're currently rocking, these wallpapers should fit like a glove, and they’re pretty punchy, too, so you can rest assured that you won’t be missing out on any details.

Samsung is expected to announce the S22 series at its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 8. Although the smaller S22 and S22+ are expected to be slightly refreshed versions of their predecessors, the S22 Ultra is undoubtedly the most exciting since it will don the Note20’s looks and S-Pen. As we await the launch, you can start getting a taste of the new devices on your existing handset with the collection of unique and fantastic wallpapers. You can also check out our roundup to catch up with all the Galaxy S22 rumors so far.

