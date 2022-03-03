The Galaxy S20 signified Samsung's renewed focus on innovating and the ensuing months have given us plenty to believe that the company is committed to this vision. The Galaxy S22 is the company's latest and greatest, and if you sat out the S21, it's probably already enticing you to ditch your S20. Should you though?

In the world of Android smartphones, it often seems like there's Samsung and there's everyone else. The latest Galaxy phones get a lot of attention because they're legitimately good products backed by a company with a solid track record of performance, camera quality, security, and price. It's the reason the latest Galaxy phones are some of the best Android phones you can buy.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 doesn't stray too far from the S21, and that's undoubtedly not a bad thing, especially when it comes to design. There are a few incremental changes to the display, battery, and camera departments. However, compared to the Galaxy S20, the differences stand out a little more.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy S22 SoC Snapdragon 865 (or Exynos 990 internationally) Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (or Exynos 2200 internationally) RAM 8GB or 12GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, microSD card slot 128GB or 256GB, no microSD card slot Display 6.2-inch AMOLED (3200x1440), 563 ppi, HDR10+, 1200 nits, 120Hz@FHD/60Hz@QHD, Gorilla Glass 6 6.1-inch AMOLED (1080 x 2340), 425ppi, HDR10+, 1300 nits, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus+ Rear cameras 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76", 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS 64 MP, f/2.0, 29mm (telephoto), 1/1.72", 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55" 1.4µm, Super Steady video 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56", 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94", 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55" 1.4µm, Super Steady vid Front camera 10 MP (f/2.2, 26mm, PDAF) 10 MP (f/2.2, 26mm, PDAF) Battery 4,000 mAh (25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, 4.5W reverse wireless charging) 3,700 mAh (25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, 4.5W reverse wireless charging) Software One UI 2.5 (Android 10), 3-year Android OS updates promise One UI 4.0 (Android 12) 4-year Android updates promise Other Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, IP68, stereo speakers Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, IP68, stereo speakers, Dimensions 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm Weight 163g 167g Price Started at $999 at launch Starts at $799

Galaxy S22 vs. S20: Different but not different enough

The S20 has aged well, with the Snapdragon 865 and 12GB of RAM keeping things smooth. It has a gorgeous 6.2-inch QHD AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is still among the best out there. The newer S22 has a 6.1-inch FHD+ 120Hz display which we very much like, and it's a little brighter at 1300 nits (vs. 1200 nits of the S20's). However, you definitely can't deny that the S22 looks a lot better than the S20. I wasn't a big fan of the S20's design – probably Samsung's worst since the S5 – because it didn't exude any of Samsung's idiosyncrasies. The S22, on the other hand, with the unique camera module, is a stunner through and through. Not to forget, you can get it in up to eight colors too.

Speaking of the camera, there are some differences to consider here. The S20 rocks a 12MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and a 64MP telephoto camera (1.1x optical zoom), whereas the S22 boasts of a 50MP primary, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom), and a 12MP ultrawide (reasonably similar to the S20's). It's easy to get lost in the megapixel count, but the S22 will offer better shots with the telephoto sensor. As for the primary sensor, although the S22 boasts more pixels and has a more powerful chip for image processing, the S20 has a larger sensor size that captures more light. Despite this, results from both phones should be pretty similar in daylight. Samsung did tout better low-light performance and better edge detection in portraits for the S22 though.

If you were unhappy with the S20's battery endurance, the S22 will not be a relief. It features a 3,700mAh battery that's a tad smaller than the 4,000mAh unit on the S20. This doesn't immediately put the latter at an advantage, though, since it also has more pixels to power (when used in QHD mode), and the S22 is technically powered by a more efficient chipset. In practice, though, the S22's battery life has been disappointing, and if you're looking for a massive jump when upgrading from the S20, you're likely in for a disappointment. Things also haven't changed even on the charging front, with both phones supporting 25W fast wired charging, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

One aspect that the S22 dominates in – unsurprisingly – is software support. With the S22, Samsung promises four years of Android upgrades and five years of security updates. The S20, which will get three Android updates (it's already running Android 12 right now) – and four years of security updates, indeed wasn't a letdown, but it'll only ever get Android 13 officially. Some other differences worth highlighting are microSD support on the S20, and Gorilla Glass Victus+ and UFS 3.1 storage on the S22.

So should you ditch your S20 for the S22?

If you're looking for a flagship phone that doesn't breach the $1000 mark, the S22 is surely a great phone to consider. However, if you're holding an S20 in your hand and don't see anything wrong with it, it does make sense to stick with it. The S22 offers a better design, an upgraded camera setup, longer software support, and a slightly brighter display, but none of these upgrades scream, "Oh, I've got to get this phone!"

With the S22 being an incremental upgrade over the S21, it's reasonable to expect that Samsung's saving some surprises for the next Galaxy S flagship. The Galaxy S20 still has enough chops and software support to make the wait till then a breeze, and the not-so-great trade-in offer that Samsung is offering in exchange for the S22 makes this decision a little easier to make.

