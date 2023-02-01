The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung's latest phone to bear the name "Ultra." As such, it has a spec sheet that can make even the most casual tech fan's mouth water. Even so, that doesn't mean you should forget about the Galaxy S22 Ultra just because it's a year old. As one of the best Samsung phones, it's an exceptional device that will likely see significant discounts now that the replacement has arrived. Not sure which Ultra to buy? Let's break down the differences between them, starting with the tech specs:

Galaxy S22 Ultra Galaxy S23 Ultra Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 2200 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform For Galaxy Display 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz RAM 8GB, 12GB 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System One UI 5.0, Android 13 One UI 5.1, Android 13 Front Camera 40MP (PDAF), f2.2 12MP (2PD AF), f2.2 Rear Cameras 108MP f1.8 primary, 12MP f2.2 ultra-wide, 10MP f2.4 3X telephoto, 10MP f4.9 10X telephoto 200MP f1.7 primary, 12MP f2.2 ultra-wide, 10MP f2.4 3X telephoto, 10MP f4.9 10X telephoto Connectivity Sub6, mmWave, Wi-Fi 6e, UWB Sub6, mmWave, Wi-Fi 6e, UWB Dimensions 3.06 x 6.4 x 0.35 inches 3.07 x 6.43 x 0.35 inches Weight 228g 233g Charging 45W wired, 15W wireless 45W wired, 15W wireless IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender Standard: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender/ Exclusive: Graphite, Sky Blue, Lime, Red Price Starting at $1,200 Starting at $1,200

Price and availability

Samsung sells its phones in dozens of countries, both unlocked and on most major carriers, so if you're reading this, there's a good chance both phones will be available. Both of these phones have the same launch price of $1,200, but it should be noted that the S23 Ultra starts with double the storage at 256GB.

Now that the S23 Ultra is available to order, we should see plenty of deals and price cuts on the S22 Ultra, which could make it an attractive alternative.

Design and build quality

Unless you know what you're looking for, the S22 Ultra and S23 Ultra look almost identical. They both have frames made of armored aluminum, and the S22 Ultra uses Gorilla Glass Victus, while the S23 has Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The curve of the display on the new phone has been reduced and is similar to that of the S21Ultra, making the S23 Ultra far easier to hold and fitting screen protectors better. Except for the rear cameras being slightly larger on the newer model, everything else is the same.

Software and performance

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently running One UI 5.0 atop Android 13, while the S23 Ultra is shipping with One UI 5.1, which is still based on Android 13. One UI 5.1 includes several quality-of-life improvements, including a battery widget, redesigned media player that matches stock Android 13, and much more. Based on previous years and the fact that Samsung has been testing One UI 5 on the S22 series for a few months, we should see an update for the S22 and other older phones shortly.

Both phones come equipped with the iconic S Pen, which means all of Samsung's stylus features and apps are here. The S Pen is either a plastic stick you'll never use or, in our case, one of the main reasons to buy one. Seeing the pen return again is always welcome.

Performance will be one of the main reasons to upgrade if you live outside the US. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that the Galaxy S22 Ultra used in the US had some thermal issues, but overall it did a decent job. Unfortunately, the rest of the world had to put up with the Exynos 2200, an awful chip that can't maintain performance and runs hotter than a neutron star.

This year, the Galaxy S23 will have the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 no matter where you live. We can't comment on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2's performance much until we get the S23 in for more in-depth testing, but based on the improvements made in the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, we should be in for a treat, especially in places that were previously stuck with Exynos phones.

The S22 Ultra is available in 8/128GB, 12/256GB, 12/512GB, and 12GB/1TB versions, and the S23 Ultra comes in 8/256GB, 12/512GB, and 12GB/1TB. It's nice to see Samsung raise the base storage to 256GB this year, but it's a shame that 8GB of RAM is all that's available in the base model.

Battery and charging

The specs here are identical for both phones: A 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 15W wirelessly and up to 45W wired. Both phones can also share power through reverse wireless charging up to 4.5W.

We can't say much about the battery life of the S23 Ultra until we have more time with it. Still, we expect the improved efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to result in slightly better battery life than the Snapdragon S22 Ultra and a significant improvement over Exynos models.

Display

The displays are essentially the same. Both use 6.8-inch, 1440p panels that can reach a peak brightness of 1,750 nits and vary their refresh rate between 1 and 120Hz. One noticeable difference is the display curve, which has been reigned in on the S23 Ultra, making the S23 Ultra far more comfortable and should make screen protectors easier to fit.

The displays being the same isn't bad — it's a beautiful panel that's smooth, crisp, and bright. It's just a small change compared to previous years, where each new generation of Galaxy S phones would bring a massive leap in display quality. Seems like we've finally reached the point of diminishing returns.

Cameras

The cameras are the most important part of the Ultra phone, and neither phone disappoints. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 40MP selfie camera with autofocus, a 108MP primary camera, two 10MP telephoto lenses at 3X and 10X, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens that doubles as a macro mode.

The S23 Ultra shares these cameras with two exceptions — the selfie and primary cameras. The selfie shooter is now a brand-new 12MP sensor with autofocus and is shared with the other members of the S23 series. The lower megapixel count may look like a downgrade on paper, but with a sensor small enough to fit into a hole punch, the 12MP unit should take better photos, especially in low light.

The primary sensor has been upgraded from 108MP to 200MP. Now, bigger numbers don't always mean better performance. But this 200MP sensor has been eagerly expected for a long time, and hopefully, Samsung has spent enough time perfecting it for this phone. The S22 Ultra suffers from shutter lag on the hardware side and over-sharpening on the software end, so hopefully, both of these things have been fixed in the S23.

Should you upgrade?

The answer to that question depends on a few different parameters. If you're in the US, the S23 Ultra is less of an upgrade. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 should be more powerful and efficient than the 8 Gen 1, and the new 200MP camera should be a lot of fun. But those improvements won't be worth shelling out another $1,200. Thankfully, Samsung offers some incredible trade-in offers, so if you can send in your S22 Ultra for a significant discount, upgrading is worth it for those who love to be on the edge of tech. If you're happy with your S22 Ultra, there's no reason to swap.

If you're not in the US, the answer is easy: Yes. Find a good trade-in deal, rid yourself of the infamous Exynos 2200 as quickly as possible, and get the phone that will finally deliver consistent performance worldwide.