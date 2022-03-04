For millions of smartphone shoppers around the world, there are only two real choices worth considering: Samsung and Apple. The two tech giants are often dueling at the top of market share charts, with each successive release pushing one over another. With the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung looks to square off against Apple's latest iPhone 13 Pro Max. While it might not look like the two have much in common from the jump — besides, you know, being smartphones — they're closer competitors than you'd expect.

Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max: Design and hardware

If you're out shopping for a phone, these two models are the hardware to beat. Apple has long dominated this space, basically defining what "high-end hardware" means since the iPhone 4 launched in 2010. Those same squared edges from a decade ago made for a somewhat divisive return in 2020 with the iPhone 12 series, and not much has changed for the iPhone 13.

Apple has yet to switch away from its infamous notch, though it has made it slightly narrower — not that iOS takes advantage of this extra space. Broadly speaking, this is still the same glass-and-stainless-steel sandwich we've all grown to expect from the company, for better or worse.

Samsung's latest Galaxy S22 Ultra also builds on the design legacy of previous phones, but not last year's S21 Ultra. Instead, you'll have to look all the way back to 2020's Note20 Ultra to spot its lineage. The two phones are nearly identical, down to the S Pen slot and the curved rails on both sides of the display. Yes, this phone is the Note successor you've been dreaming of for nearly two years — it's just using a different name.

While Apple has largely limited its flagship phones to a couple of safe colors, Samsung went all out this year for the S22 Ultra. In addition to white, black, green, and burgundy, the company offers red, sky blue, and graphite as web exclusives. That's seven different colorways to choose from, making it one of the most personable flagships we've seen in years. It's not quite up to the level of Samsung's own Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition, but outside of customized phones, it's hard to beat.

At the end of the day, both phones are refinements on what's come before. Apple and Samsung completely rule the hardware landscape right now, without much competition in their way. If smartphone design has stagnated, you can at least be sure you're getting top-notch materials and build quality.

When it comes to pure specs, it's really an apples and oranges comparison — pun mostly intended. The iPhone 13 Pro Max runs on Apple's A15 Bionic chipset, featuring excellent performance for apps and games alike. It's hard to argue with how powerful the company's custom silicon has become, both in daily use and raw benchmarks. That said, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 used by Samsung in most regions is no slouch. Realistically, unless you genuinely care about numbers, you're getting excellent performance from each phone no matter what.

The S22 Ultra includes more RAM in both of its configurations — 8 or 12GB, versus only 6GB in the iPhone 13 Pro Max — though Apple and Samsung each feature up to 1TB of storage on their respective flagships. Truly, these are the current champs of the smartphone world when it comes to performance.

Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max: Display

If you're picking between these phones based on the display alone, you're in for a treat. The Galaxy S22 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro Max feature two of the biggest, baddest, and boldest screens available right now.

For its latest release, Samsung uses a gorgeous 6.8-inch 1440p display that can only be described as "industry-leading." Our review called it the best screen ever seen on a smartphone. With a 120Hz refresh rate, everything feels smooth, fluid, and fast. A peak brightness of 1,750 nits guarantees you can see everything in direct sunlight, while Samsung's OLED panel delivers true blacks and eye-popping colors. If you're looking for the best display possible on a smartphone, this is the device to get.

That said, Apple's screen technology isn't far behind — partially because of Samsung's status as a dominant panel supplier for other phone manufacturers. The 6.7-inch "Super Retina XDR" might sound like a mouthful, but it's a truly fantastic screen. Its 1284 x 2778 resolution isn't all that far behind the S22 Ultra, and for the first time on an iPhone, it finally sports a 120Hz refresh rate. Finally, iOS can feel as smooth as recent Android phones. Typical max brightness levels out around 1,000 nits, though HDR content gets boosted as high as 1,200 nits.

Although the S22 Ultra lacks the facial recognition hardware that is now ubiquitous with the iPhone, it benefits by minimizing intrusion in the display. Samsung opted not to use an under-display camera for its latest flagship — probably because they aren't ready for primetime. Still, the hole punch cutout is small and easy to ignore, especially after a couple of days. Meanwhile, Apple's notch still removes a sizable part of the display, though that's the trade-off required for Face ID.

Overall, you really can't go wrong with either display here. With Apple finally catching up to the competition on high refresh rates, it's truly a toss-up between two fantastic screens. After all, what really matters is the software shown on them.

Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max: Software

For many of AP's readers, this section alone determines their choice. We tend to prefer Android around these parts for obvious reasons, and Android 12 is one of its best versions yet. The Galaxy S22 Ultra ships with One UI 4.1, and aside from a few quirks, we're big fans of the current software. It has its quirks — especially when it comes to the setup process — but it's as good as it's ever been. While Samsung's implementation of Material You could use some work, there's plenty to like. Improved widgets, Google Messages support, and all of the S Pen tricks in the world help make for a fantastic experience.

Where Samsung has really raised the bar is in its software updates. Not only does the company routinely beat Google to the punch on security patches by more than a week, but it's now promising four major OS upgrades for its recent flagships — including the S22 Ultra. Despite launching just four months after the Pixel 6, Samsung's latest device is set to get Android 16, something Google's 2021 series is not guaranteed to receive. Count in five years of security patches, and the S22 Ultra's sky-high price is suddenly a whole lot easier to swallow.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Pro Max runs iOS 15, complete with all of the good and bad elements that have made Apple's mobile platform so popular. On the plus side, you'll gain access to exclusive elements like the App Store — which still has some apps and games you can't get on Android — and iMessage, a vital communication tool if you live in the US. iOS has, in general, opened up some of those gated walls over the last few years. From the addition of a file manager to widgets on the home screen, it's come a long way. That said, for most experienced Android users, the restrictions and limits of Apple's devices are simply too constraining. If you're the type of person who loves to swap launchers, get your apps from third-party storefronts, or — God forbid — install a custom ROM, you'll want to stay far away from the world of iOS.

Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max: Camera

These days, the best in mobile photography really comes from three companies: Google, Samsung, and Apple. And while the Pixel 6 Pro might retain its crown as the best point-and-shoot camera on the market, you can't beat the pro-level power and flexibility offered by the S22 Ultra. It starts with the sheer amount of hardware offered here, as Samsung has included four lenses on the back:

108MP f/1.8 primary, OIS and PDAF

12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (120° FoV)

10MP f/2.4 3x optical zoom sensor with OIS

10MP f/4.9 10x optical zoom with OIS

That's a lot of lenses, and for the most part, they all produce excellent shots. The primary sensor produces 12MP binned shots with fantastic color and detail. The two optical zoom lenses feature new sensors this year, offering a 3x lens and a 10x periscope. While they aren't up to the quality level offered by the primary sensor, they're big improvements over the S21 Ultra.

At this point, the iPhone's stovetop-esque triple camera lineup is well known — it's certainly been memed to death online. Here's what it's working with, hardware-wise:

12 MP, f/1.5 primary, PDAF, OIS

12 MP, f/2.8 telephoto, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

12 MP, f/1.8 120˚ ultrawide, PDAF

It's comparable to the S22 Ultra, though unsurprisingly, the additional 10x periscope lens sets Samsung's hardware over the top here.

For a lot of buyers, the camera performance is going to come down to personal preference, not tech specs alone. Samsung and Apple both employ custom photo processing to enhance their images, and which looks better to your eye will be entirely subjective.

Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max: Battery life

With a massive 5,000mAh battery inside, it should come as no surprise the S22 Ultra has solid battery life. Still, that massive display takes up plenty of juice. Our reviewer found his phone lasted about 24 hours on a charge, with six hours of screen time. It's hard to complain about, but if it's still not good enough for you, the 45W charging makes topping up throughout the day a breeze — even if there's some weirdness surrounding speeds.

Whenever Apple redesigns the iPhone, battery life usually takes a hit before it rockets back in future refinements. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is no exception, building a 4,352mAh battery inside the stainless steel chassis. It might sound small — especially compared to the massive cells we see in Android phones these days — but this is the largest capacity battery Apple has ever put inside an iPhone to date. All-day battery life is a guarantee, and it should get you well into day two before it finally shuts down.

At the end of the day, these phones have a surprising amount in common. They're both exceptional devices in their own right, with incredible build quality, amazing displays, and excellent camera systems. They're also expensive, with starting prices sitting in the four digits range, but with comparable prices, you're really shopping based on the experience you'd prefer.

Really, these two phones come down to one question: do you want iOS or Android? Our biases are obvious — it's in the name of the site, after all — but if you're thinking of trying out the blue bubble world for a while, it's hard to call the iPhone 13 Pro Max a bad phone. That said, if the idea of trying out iOS makes you squeamish, rest assured in knowing that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is more than capable as an iPhone rival. With incredible hardware, a best-in-class display, and an included S Pen, it's the phone to get.

