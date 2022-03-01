Now that the Galaxy Note S22 Ultra is out in the world and everybody is getting a chance to poke and prod at it, YouTube’s longest-running gadget abuser JerryRigEverything is posting his own experiences of literally poking, prodding, scratching, burning, and otherwise trying to destroy the $1300 device.

If you already watched the S22 and S22 Ultra abuse videos by PBKreviews, you probably know what to expect. JRE doesn’t run through quite as many variations of real-world tests, notably leaving out submersion and drop tests, but his scratch and bend tests have the results you would expect from Samsung’s flagship phones.

The sides of the Galaxy S22 Ultra are metal with a layer of paint on top, so scratches can be expected with enough abuse. Likewise, the screen begins to show faint scratches from a 6 on the Mohs hardness scale. Exposing the display to fire and extreme heat will eventually cause permanent damage, but it’s still quite resistant to abuse.

As the tests turn to the fingerprint reader, we can witness another reason that ultrasonic technology is vastly superior to optical readers. There was no trouble unlocking the phone despite significant scratches in the glass.

The phone itself is basically impossible to bend by human hands alone, but the SPen isn’t as durable. The stylus is made of plastic and flexes reasonably well, but it wasn’t exactly designed to resist snapping, so you should probably avoid putting too much pressure on it unless you too have a successful YouTube channel based on breaking things. It’s also notable that the SPen tips aren’t designed to be replaced.

All in all, the Galaxy S22 Ultra survives the abuse with little more than cosmetic scars. There are limits to how much the phone can survive, but it's always a good sign if it can keep operating normally even if an accident leaves it looking a little worse for wear.

