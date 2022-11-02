Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but the smartphone deals are already starting to roll in for shoppers looking to get a heard start. Today we're checking out a great sale on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, our premium pick for best Android phone of the year. For a limited time, you can pick up the flagship device for as little as $900.

This is all thanks to a $300 discount, and that's an instant savings — no waiting for a rebate or redeeming a gift card on future purchases. While the deal applies to 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage models alike, it doesn't include every color option, so if you have a set one in mind, make sure double check before spending your money. And if you want to take advantage of this offer at Best Buy, you can potentially knock hundreds more off the price with a qualifying trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Source: Samsung The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sports everything you'd expect in a 2022 flagship and an S Pen to boot. While it takes its design cues from 2020's Note 20 Ultra, it focuses on improvements to camera quality, battery life, and overall performance. View at Amazon View at Best Buy

The S22 Ultra features a class-leading 6.8-inch AMOLED display, a 108MP rear camera with ultrawide and telephoto lenses, and an S Pen stylus for sketching and taking notes. It's also IP68 rated, so it can survive in 3 feet of water for more than 30 minutes, and we found the battery good for a solid day of operation (obviously, this will vary depending on usage).

In our review, we said that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the best piece of hardware running Android, but with a price tag so high that the phone isn't for everyone. With today's discount, however, the math changes quite a bit. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen on the S22 Ultra, but with no gift cards, rebates, or other hoops to jump through, this deal still seems like a no-brainer for anyone considering this device.