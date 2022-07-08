The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is almost half a year old, and it seems like the company may be introducing a new color to celebrate. A new rumor suggests that some members of the Galaxy S22 series may soon debut in the family’s second purple shade. The S22 and S22 Plus are already available in some markets in a Violet color, but this new leak suggests a new shade is coming. There’s confusion among leakers over the name and which products will get the rumored paint job.

Some of the information comes from prolific leaker IceUniverse, who said that a new “lavender purple” version of the Galaxy S22 is coming. There’s no further detail on when we can expect it or which models it will be available on. It’s also not clear if it will be limited to specific markets, which often Samsung’s color variations are.

While IceUniverse isn’t clear which models in the Galaxy S22 line will see the new color, another report says it may be that it’s designed for the S22 Ultra. That handset has the least color variations of the whole series, and a teaser from Samsung in Indonesia shows the Galaxy S22 Ultra with the wording “S22 Exclusive Color 5G coming soon”. It also refers to the colors as “new rules,” suggesting a significant departure from the norm. Currently, the S22 Ultra is only available in Sky Blue, Graphite, and Red.

In reply to IceUniverse, Roland Quandt from WinFuture responded with more information referring to the handset as Bora Purple. His report sounds sure of the color, saying, “that’s the actual name,” and that it matches the color option’s name for the upcoming Buds2 Pro.

In August, Samsung is expected to debut new tech, with a rumored event for the Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Watch5, and Galaxy Buds2 Pro. It may be that’s when we see this new color for an S22 debut to try and rejuvenate sales of the company’s flagship for those who don’t want a foldable phone.