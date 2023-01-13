We dubbed the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra as our "Premium Pick" among last year's best Android smartphones, and rightfully so. This is a flagship phone that impressed us from all points of view. It's a massive smartphone with an impressive 6.8-inch AMOLED screen and 120Hz refresh rate, making it the perfect device to play games on. It comes with multiple storage options, from as little as 128GB up to a massive 1TB.

The 5,000mAh battery living under the hood of this phone will keep you active for a couple of days. It's a fairly big phone that will likely require both your hands to get everything done, but thankfully it comes with an S Pen stylus built-in, so you'll have some fun with that.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra also has an absolutely impressive camera system that gives off stunning pictures, no matter what light you have to work with. The pictures and 8K video you can get from this four-camera set-up really make this phone worth every penny. Now that you can get it for as low as $896, it's an even easier decision. While this isn't the cheapest we've seen this phone, it's still an impressive discount.

The S22 Ultra configuration you can get for a mere $896, down from $1,200, is the Phantom Black case with 128GB of storage space. If you want any of the other colors, the price goes above $990. Of course, the price will also go up with more storage space you get. You can use some of that money you're saving to get a case for your stunning new Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Getting the S22 Ultra now makes sense since it has a great price, and you get to avoid the entire S23 launch madness. With preorders already open for the new range, Samsung is nice enough to offer a $50 discount on the new phones, even though we don't actually know what those prices are.