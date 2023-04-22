Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $800 $1200 Save $400 Samsung's previous generation of premium smartphones still holds up today, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra is an incredible value at this price. It packs more features than almost any other smartphone in this price range, including a stellar camera setup and impressively large 6.8 AMOLED display, while also offering a snappy and responsive interface that's perfect for work, play, and just about everything else. $800 at Best Buy

While Samsung's Galaxy S23 series arrived earlier this year to rave reviews, there's no denying that the previous Galaxy S22 series smartphones still hold up as some of the best Android phones on the market. That's especially true for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, up at the top of Samsung's lineup. While still worth the regular $1,200 asking price, we're excited to see the S22 Ultra drop to its lowest price ever with the deals happening this weekend.

Why the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is worth your money

Aside from being at its lowest price ever, the Galaxy S22 Ultra puts most of the current competition in this price range to shame with what it has to offer. It steamrolls the $900 Google Pixel 7 Pro's camera setup, and in terms of silicon under the hood, it really isn't that much less powerful than its S23 follow-up.

You get an incredible set of cameras with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, including a 40MP front-facer and 108MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3x zoom telephoto, and 10MP 10x zoom telephoto rear cameras. This is a substantial upgrade compared to Samsung's smaller Galaxy S23, which features a 12MP front-facing camera with 50MP main, 12MP wide, and 10MP 3x zoom telephoto rear cameras — which goes for the exact same price.

While initially released running Android 12, Samsung upgraded the S22 Ultra to Android 13 with the availability of One UI 5.

Any way you slice this deal, you're looking at $400 in savings. With the 128GB option being the cheapest at $800, the 256GB option going for $900, and the 512GB option coming in at $1,000, you're saving a huge amount of cash for a phone that'll offer an experience similar to Samsung's Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ phones.

If you're in need of an upgrade and want a truly premium phone, these deals are what you've been waiting for.