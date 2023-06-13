Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $700 $1200 Save $500 The Galaxy S22 Ultra may be last year's Samsung flagship, but it's still one of the most powerful Android phones available. In the US, its spec sheet is arguably only topped by the Galaxy S23 series, thanks to eye-popping internals like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a 6.8-inch QHD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. But perhaps the most impressive number here is 500 — as in, Amazon's offering this beast of a phone for $500 off, putting the price tag on par with the $700 MSRP of its much cheaper sibling, the Galaxy S22. $700 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was one of our favorite smartphones of 2022, and rightfully so — it just ticks so many boxes, from its powerful processor to its fantastic display and great battery life. Even in 2023, its spec sheet still compares amazingly well with the best Android phones out there, making it a fantastic choice when it's on sale. Currently, the phone has a massive $500 discount over on Amazon, which brings its price down to $700 for the 128GB version. If that's not enough storage for you, the same discount applies to the 256GB and 512GB storage options, which are on sale for $800 and $900, respectively.

Why you'll love the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The new Galaxy S23 series is fantastic, but it's also expensive, and some have argued that it's not much of an upgrade over the Galaxy S22 series. Particularly when compared to the S22 Ultra, for which Samsung spared no expense just 16 months ago, the iterative updates from one year of hardware advancements are somewhat hard to notice in the S23 Ultra. The displays have the same size, resolution, and refresh rate, and powertrain specs like the 5,000 mAh battery and 8GB or 12GB of RAM remain unchanged. The cameras were upgraded and the processor received a slight bump in performance, but the physical design is almost identical across the two generations. It's a close call indeed.

So it's clear that there's absolutely nothing wrong with getting last year's S22 series if you're going to end up saving money. And that's exactly the situation the Galaxy S22 Ultra is in, especially as it just hit a new low price. Now available for a mere $700, the S22 Ultra will deliver exceptional performance and great photographs in a gorgeous package. This device boasts an incredible 8K recording resolution, while the video stabilization feature ensures your footage is effortlessly smooth. The main shooter's incredible 108MP photo resolution is going to shine during the day, but not only, as the phone excels at capturing pictures in low-light conditions too.

The screen is something we particularly loved with the S22 Ultra. This 6.8-inch giant features a peak brightness of 1,750 nits, ensuring your favorite content looks epic even in broad daylight. Plus, the adaptive color contrast makes it easy to clearly view the screen no matter where you are. And by pairing this massive display with an integrated S Pen, the S22 Ultra will help you be productive in ways other smartphones can only dream of.

With Samsung guaranteeing four years of OS updates, you've still got three more Android versions and about four more years of security patches to look forward to. All of this comes together to make the Galaxy S22 Ultra a great choice for anyone looking to get the best specs available at a sub-flagship price — but for only $700, it's almost a no-brainer. It could even be a fantastic Father's Day gift idea if you have the budget for it.