If you own a high-end Samsung phone, then you are probably used to getting the latest security patches before everyone else — yes, the Korean company has gotten that good at delivering software updates, routinely beating Google at their own game. Heck, they've gotten so fast at it that you might even receive patches several days ahead of schedule, allowing customers to rest easy knowing that the newest security holes have already been taken care of. Now Sammy's done what it does best yet again, giving the Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 lineup the August 2022 patches, even though it's still just July.

Rolling out to the Galaxy S22, S22+, and the S22 Ultra, firmware version S90xBXXU2AVG6 bumps up the security patch level to August 2022, a patch level that Google hasn't even published a security bulletin for (and likely won't until next Monday at the soonest). The update size might be a bit large (for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it's exactly 418.7 MB), but the changelog suggests that it isn't a major update, only mentioning improvements in "security" and "stability of functions." There may be updates to the system apps or other undocumented changes lurking inside. All this applies to the Galaxy S21 and S20 series as well.

The update currently appears to be rolling out in parts of Europe (specifically, Germany), but OTAs should arrive in more regions over the coming days. You can check for it by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install, if you haven't received a notification already.

We'll be keeping this post updated as Samsung releases the August patch for other Galaxy phones.

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S20 series