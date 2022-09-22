In early August, Samsung kickstarted the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22. A few weeks later, the company rolled out the second beta and expanded the program to more countries. Now, nearly a month after that, the Korean giant has dropped the third One UI 5 beta firmware for the Galaxy S22. Typically, Samsung releases a new beta once every 2-3 weeks, but it seemingly had to delay the third beta's release to fix some issues with animations in the previous builds.

The latest beta firmware packs several UI/UX improvements, new icons for some system apps like the Galaxy Store and Secure Folder, redesigned Reminders app, and plenty of bug fixes. It also bumps the security patch to September 2022. You can also change the lock screen wallpaper directly from the lock screen with a simple long press—no need to jump into the Settings menu for this. Coming from the previous beta builds, you should notice an improvement in the smoothness of the system animations throughout the OS.

If your Galaxy S22 is a part of the One UI 5 beta, head over to Settings > Software Update > Download and install to grab the latest beta firmware. The build is not yet live in all regions where the beta program is available, so it may not show up immediately on your phone. The update's extensive changelog makes it clear that this is a major release, which takes One UI 5 one step closer to its public release.

Samsung is rumored to release One UI 5 to the public in mid-October. So, the upcoming beta builds will likely focus more on stability and bug fixes rather than introducing new features. If you did not join Samsung's beta program, check out our roundup of everything new in One UI 5 to get an overview of all the new features coming to your Galaxy phone.