Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S22 lineup earlier this week to widespread acclaim. Both the Galaxy S22 and S22+ look like solid base entries, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra helps satisfy the thirst for a new Note phone. When you pre-order a fancy new phone like one of these, you want to make sure it's going to last — or at least be convenient to repair if something goes wrong. Today we're checking out how the Galaxy S22 is looking in that regard, thanks to a fresh teardown video.

YouTube channel PBKreviews has gotten its hands on the device, and disassembled it to show the world the inner workings of Samsung's new flagship phone. From the inside, it looks very similar to last year's Galaxy S21 — not really a surprise, as it keeps mostly the same exterior design, too. Some differences are immediately noticeable, such as the glass back that you'll need to be a little more careful around — the camera bump is easily replaceable and held on with some adhesive. But largely, looking around at the components here, you won't find a huge departure from the S21.

Overall, the channel gives the phone a repairability score of 7.5 out of 10, exactly the same assessment as last year's Galaxy S21. The screen is an easy replacement, and removing the backplate is also a non-difficult affair, but taking out the battery gets complicated due to a lack of pull tabs and the use of strong adhesive underneath it — so if you ever need to perform a battery replacement, make sure you have a steady hand and don't puncture anything. The score is also bumped up by the phone's internal design and an often overlooked consideration — it's going to be a popular phone, so you won't have a hard time finding replacement parts for it.

We'll have to see if this score carries over to the Ultra once that gets the teardown treatment, too.

