Samsung updated the Galaxy S23 to One UI 6 in late October. So far, it is the only phone in the company's roster to receive the stable Android 14 update, though it has been running a One UI 6 beta program for several of its devices. This enables power users to get a taste of the OS on their Galaxy phone ahead of its public release. A recently published One UI 6 rollout schedule from Samsung indicated that many of the best Galaxy phones should receive the final Android 14 update in the coming days. True to that timeline, the Galaxy S22 series is getting its stable Android 14.

Currently, the Galaxy S22's final One UI 6 build is available for users on the beta program in Europe and the UK. The DWK4 firmware weighs around 300MB and contains the November 2023 security patch. This update arrives within hours of Samsung closing the One UI 6 beta program for its 2022 flagship.

If you are not running One UI 6 beta on the Galaxy S22, you will have to wait a few more days to get the stable build. This delay is to ensure that there are no major showstopping bugs in the OS, which could otherwise cause issues. Due to additional certifications and testing, the update will roll out for carrier variants after a few weeks.

Samsung opened Galaxy S22's One UI 6 beta program in mid-September 2023. This was later than usual based on the company's own time frame from the last few years. Surprisingly, even the mid-range Galaxy A54 and A34 got a taste of One UI 6 beta a week ahead of the Korean giant's 2022 flagship. But at least it is getting the stable update ahead of the mid-ranger.

There are several significant new features in One UI 6, like revamped emoji, a new system font, redesigned Quick Settings panel, and updated iconography in the camera app. This is on top of all the security and privacy-centric features that Android 14 brings. All these changes add up to deliver a great experience. Samsung is also working on overhauling its Good Lock modules for Android 14 with new features and enhancements.

Samsung is beta testing One UI 6 for several devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Galaxy S21, and Fold 4. They should all get the stable Android 14 update in the coming days and weeks.