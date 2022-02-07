Let's be honest: Companies need to do a lot more towards repurposing and recycling their waste and reducing their impact on the environment. Most tech giants have set various sustainability goals that include using recycled plastic and becoming carbon neutral to achieve this. While they have been making steady progress in this aspect, it is still not enough. Now, in a major sustainability breakthrough, Samsung has announced that it has developed a "new material" using discarded ocean-bound fishing nets. The company will be using this new material in its future devices, starting with the Galaxy S22 series due to launch later this week.

However, Samsung does not detail how or which plastics it would replace on its devices with this new material. Nonetheless, the move will mark another step in the company's move to eliminate single-use plastics in its products. Back in 2019, the Korean smartphone maker had vowed to shift to more environmentally sustainable packaging for its products like recycled and bioplastic materials.

Citing a report from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Samsung highlights in its announcement that up to 640,000 tons of fishing nets are abandoned every year, destroying marine life and damaging coral reefs and other habitats. The Korean smartphone maker is collecting and repurposing these fishing nets abandoned within 50km of shorelines for use in Galaxy devices, reducing their environmental impact and helping clean the ocean. It says this will be the "vital first steps in keeping our oceans clean as well as preserving the planet and our collective future."

Considering Samsung's scale and size and the sheer number of products it sells, this move should have a positive impact on the environment in the long term. We expect the company to talk more about this new material later this week at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

