Android 13 went live in August 2022, and while Google Pixel phones received it as soon as it was available, other companies need to push the new software through their own testing and optimization pipelines. That’s what Samsung did tirelessly over the last few months, and today, its Android 13 update for the best Samsung phones in the form of the Galaxy S22 lineup is finally starting to roll out. The Samsung One UI 5 stable release is coming to Exynos models in many markets.

As discovered by SamMobile, the new release is rolling out in a number of European countries, with Italy, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK confirmed by the publication. It comes to phones as firmware version S90xBXXU2BVJA. With such wide availability, it wouldn’t be surprising if the company makes the update available in more regions around the world, too.

This is right in line with earlier reporting that pinned the beginning of the stable rollout to today, Monday, October 24, after one user already received the update on the weekend. According to that report, we should also see the stable rollout coming to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, so be on the lookout for an Android 13 update notification if you own these phones.

There is one caveat, though. Since all the updated models come with the Exynos chipset rather than the Snapdragon CPU that’s in the US models, it’s likely that it will take a little longer until Android 13 becomes available to the US version of the phones.

Nevertheless, with the stable update now becoming available to the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra, we’re finally in for all the new features part of Samsung One UI 5, like deeper Material You integration, better widget stacking, and new multitasking gestures.

To check if the update is already available to you, head to your system settings and look for the software update section. In there, you should get a note telling you if One UI 5 is ready for download or not.