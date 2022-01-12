Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks have been making their way to the internet since late last year. At this point, almost everything about the phones has been detailed, including their design, key specs, and other features. The company could spring a last-minute surprise by not launching an Exynos 2200-powered variant in the international markets this time around, but that's about it. Now, ahead of the rumored Galaxy Unpacked event next month, a new leak has detailed the pricing of Samsung's flagship 2022 Galaxy phones and the Tab S8 series.

Samsung seemingly plans to bump the price tag of the Galaxy S22 series across the board by $100. The regular S22 could start from $899, with prices going up to $1099 for the Plus and $1299 for the Ultra variant. For comparison, the S21 series launched at $799, while the S21 Ultra was priced at $1199. In response to a tweet, @chunvn8888 confirmed that the leaked price for the Galaxy S22 Ultra is for the base variant. This means the high-end variant with more RAM and storage will be even more expensive. He also confirmed that Samsung would only announce the Galaxy S22 series and the Tab S8 series at its virtual Unpacked event in February, with no new Galaxy Buds launch in the pipeline.

It is best to take these leaked prices with a pinch of salt for now since this is the first time we are hearing about the S22 trio becoming more expensive. On the bright side, even if these prices turn out to be accurate, they are still $100 lower than the S20 series.

As for the Galaxy Tab S8 series, the pricing seemingly starts from "under $850" for the regular variant. The Tab S8+ could be priced around $900-$1000 while the Tab S8 Ultra, with its massive 14.6-inch display and unsightly notch, could cost around $1100.

In recent years, Samsung has been struggling with waning consumer interest and dwindling sales of its flagship Galaxy phones. The Galaxy S22 series is also not looking like a significant upgrade over the S21 lineup, so the higher price tag could spell further doom for Samsung.

