The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is among the best Android phones on the market, packing great displays and excellent cameras. The Korean giant has also rolled out regular updates to further improve the imaging performance of the phones since their launch in early February. If you want even greater control over the camera, you can use Samsung's Expert RAW app, which lets you capture photos in RAW/DNG format with multi-frame HDR. You can then tweak these photos in your favorite photo editing app to get the desired look. With the latest Expert RAW update, Samsung is adding a notable new feature to it: Astrophoto mode.

Despite packing a ton of camera modes and features, the camera app on Samsung's flagship phones lack a dedicated astrophotography mode. The new Astrophoto mode in the Expert RAW app aims to solve that. It has a built-in Sky guide to help pinpoint the location of constellations, stars, and solar systems. You can always turn off the guide if you know what part of the night sky you want to shoot. Photos are captured using AI and multi-frame technology to deliver the best results. The minimum duration for taking an astrophoto is 4 minutes, which can be bumped to a maximum of 10 minutes. It goes without saying that you must place your phone on a tripod while shooting the stars.

Source: Samsung

Further, Expert RAW is gaining the ability to capture several photos with multiple exposures, which can then be blended together using the different overlay options. Samsung says you can use this mode to "create incredible abstract shots."

Besides the Expert RAW update, Samsung officially detailed the Camera Assistant app in its announcement, which went live a few days ago. The app lets you tweak some image processing-related options like Auto HDR, Auto lens switching, and faster shutter speed on the Galaxy S22, so the final output is as per your shooting style.

Astrophoto and multiple exposures mode in Expert RAW are currently in beta and only available on the Galaxy S22 series running Android 13. You can download Expert RAW from the Galaxy Store.