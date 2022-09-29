Every month, Google rolls out an update for Pixel phones with security patches and bug fixes. Typically, the update drops on the first Monday of every month. Being a Pixel, you'd think they are at the forefront of getting security patches. But that's not the case—Samsung has consistently rolled out monthly updates for its devices ahead of Google. And the same story is repeating itself with October's security patch. September is not even over, and Samsung has already released the October 2022 update for the Galaxy S22 and S21 series.

In the US, unlocked variants of the Galaxy S22 are receiving the October 2022 security patch with the firmware version S90XU1UES2AVI5 (via SamMobile). Verizon has also listed the update on its Galaxy S22 support page, hinting at its imminent availability. The changelog mentions the release bringing One UI 5 and Android 13 to the S22 series, but that's incorrect.

For now, the October 2022 security patch for the Galaxy S22 series only seems to be live in the US. But knowing Samsung, it should only be a matter of days before the update makes its way to other markets.

Additionally, Samsung has made the October 2022 patch available for unlocked Galaxy S21 variants in the US and Germany. The company is yet to update its monthly security bulletin. Until that happens, there's no way of telling what security issues have been addressed. Verizon's changelog for the update states it should also fix the problem where many Galaxy S21 and S22 owners were not receiving incoming text messages.

If you live in the US, you can check for the October 2022 patch on your phone by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install. We'll be updating this post with releases for additional phones and tablets as Samsung makes them available.

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy S22: S901USQS2AVI1, released September 29

Galaxy S22+: S906USQS2AVI1, released September 29

Galaxy S22 Ultra: S908USQS2AVI1, released September 29

Galaxy S21 series