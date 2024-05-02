Summary One UI 6.1 is rolling out to many older Samsung flagships, like the Galaxy S22, S21, Z Fold 4, and Fold 3.

The update introduces Galaxy AI and several of its features, such as Live Translation, Note Assist, Browsing Assist, and Chat Assist.

Older Galaxy devices may not have full access to Galaxy AI features due to hardware limitations.

Samsung released One UI 6.1 alongside the Galaxy S24 in late January. Besides packing minor usability improvements, the main highlight of the newest One UI release was Galaxy AI. It introduced several useful AI-powered features like Live Translation, Generative Edit, Chat Assist, and more. In late March, One UI 6.1 and Galaxy AI made their way to Samsung's 2023 flagships, the Galaxy S23, Z Fold 5, and Flip 5. The company also confirmed the update would land on the Galaxy S22 in May. True to its word, the company has started rolling out the update for its 2022, and surprisingly, even its 2021 flagships.

Multiple reports on X indicate the One UI 6.1 firmware has gone live for the Galaxy S22, S21, Z Fold 4, Fold 3, Flip 4, and Flip 3 in Korea. The update is relatively big, weighing over 2.8GB. Surprisingly, Samsung's announcement only mentioned One UI 6.1 coming to the Galaxy S22 and Fold 4 in May. But the company has rolled out the update for its 2021 flagship Galaxy phone and foldables as well.

The build is not yet available for download in Europe, but Samsung is typically quick to release such updates worldwide, and its availability should expand in the coming days. Based on Samsung's timeline, the Galaxy Tab S8 series should also get its One UI 6.1 build in May, though its firmware has yet to go live.

Older Galaxy flagships are not getting access to all Galaxy AI features

The Korean giant has already confirmed that its older devices won't get access to the entire suite of Galaxy AI features, presumably due to hardware limitations. Instead, they will get access to a handful of features, including Live Translate, Chat Assist, Circle to Search, Browsing Assist, and Transcript Assist. More impressive features like Generative Edit and Instant Slow-mo are not coming to Galaxy S22 and older Galaxy devices.

Before you can start using Galaxy AI on your phone, you must sign in to your Samsung account. Most of the features also require active internet access to work properly. Depending on where you live, make sure to download the relevant Galaxy AI language pack from Settings > General management > Language > Language packs.