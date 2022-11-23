Samsung's flagship phones are some of the most enticing handsets you can find. Even if you have a relatively recent phone, you might be tempted to get a Samsung Galaxy S22 this Black Friday because it's just such a great deal. Depending on which device you add for trade-in, you can get the Samsung flagship at an incredible price, going for as little as $325 at the Samsung Store.

Why buy the Samsung Galaxy S22?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is still one of the best phones the company launched this year, and it's definitely more pocketable than the Galaxy S22+ or the S22 Ultra. While it can't win against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in that department, it doesn't offer any moving parts and is thus theoretically more durable. It's an all-around wonderful phone for those who are more comfortable with a classic form factor and would like to spend less money.

When you look at the Samsung Galaxy S22 itself, it's clear that it offers the best features also found in its bigger and more expensive siblings. It comes with a bright, vibrant 6.1-inch screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The only thing that worries us a bit about the S22 is the small 3,700mAh battery life, which can make you yearn for your charger quicker than you might want to. But, overall, it's still a competent package that's easier to hold in one hand than many other phones.

Why is this a good deal?

Considering the Samsung Galaxy S22 launched at $800, getting it for less than half of that price is nuts. You'll have to give away your current phone, but let's be real — if you don't trade in your device, it will just sit in a drawer until it's practically nothing but an expensive paperweight. It makes much more sense to get the most out of it by trading it in for a brand-new Samsung Galaxy S22.

The handset is one of our favorite Samsung phones, and if you've always wanted to taste some of that sweet One UI 5, it's the device to get right now. There are plenty of other great phone deals happening this Black Friday, so keep an eye out.