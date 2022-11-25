Samsung Galaxy S22+ $350 $1000 Save $650 The Galaxy S22+ is the perfect middle ground between the larger S22 Ultra and the smaller S22. It features a brighter display while remaining pocketable and easier to handle than the phablet size Ultra model. This $250 discount only helps make a more compelling case for the phone if you're looking for a new flagship device. From $350 at Samsung $750 at Amazon $750 at Best Buy

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series are some of the best Android smartphones you can buy today, and this Black Friday, you can get the vanilla S22 and the flagship S22 Ultra for a handsome discount. Now, Best Buy and Amazon are offering a significant $250 discount on the best of both worlds, the Galaxy S22 Plus. Samsung itself will sell the phone for as low as $350 if you trade in your older device. This is the ideal phone to buy if you want a flagship Android experience, a larger screen than the Galaxy S22, and a more pocketable device than the Ultra model. It also makes for a great deal if you have no use for the S22 Ultra’s built-in S Pen.

Why buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus?

The S22 series is one of the best phones from Samsung this year, and the S22 Plus ticks all the right boxes if you’re looking for a phone with oodles of processing power, a good set of cameras, decent battery life, a great display, and excellent durability. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which remains the most powerful chip on the market because Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered phones are only launching. The phone comes with 128, 256, or 512GB of internal storage and a wide variety of color options.

You get a 6.6-inch 1080p display larger than on the plain Jane S22 while also benefitting from the LTPO panel and its 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, Samsung has been fairly regular delivering software updates to its flagship phones in the US, at least. The One UI 5 update based on Android 13 followed hot on the heels of Google’s update for Pixel phones, and Samsung plans to outdo itself with Android 14. In short, you’re in for a fabulous software experience backed by great hardware if you purchase the S22 Plus.

Why is this a good deal?

This Black Friday, Best Buy is offering a flat $250 discount on the S22 Plus, bringing the effective price down from $999 to $750 for the 128GB variant and from $1050 to $800 for the 256GB one. Amazon has the same deal on the S222 Plus’ base model, but offers a slightly better $280 discount on the 256GB variant, selling it for just $770.

However, Samsung’s online storefront tops them all, offering trade-in benefits that reduce the effective price down to $350 for the 128GB option and $400 for the 256GB one. However, you would need to trade in a relatively new, recently launched smartphone in mint condition to avail this discount. The discount is essentially geared toward anyone looking to upgrade. However, you’re better off purchasing from Amazon or Best Buy if you aren’t keen on trading your device in.

Although it is one of our favorite Samsung phones, the S22 Plus just may not cut it for some of us. If that’s the case, several other exciting smartphone deals are available this Black Friday.