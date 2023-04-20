These days, picking up a high-end smartphone can cost you a pretty penny. While it's easy to get an excellent Android device without breaking the bank — and, we'd argue, plenty of shoppers don't need a flagship smartphone to begin with — some insist on picking up premium products. Thankfully, in our age of constant trade-in deals, getting a great deal on a refurbished, last-gen smartphone is surprisingly simple. Just in time for Earth Day, Samsung is making some big changes to its Certified Re-Newed program, beginning with the addition of its 2022 flagships.

The Galaxy S22 trio is headed to the company's refurbished lineup starting this Saturday, which, coincidentally, is Earth Day. All three phones — ranging from the smallest S22 to the Note-sized S22 Ultra — will be available for purchase at a reduced price over their respective original MSRPs. Although we found this year's lineup of successors an excellent refinement of existing products, the S22 series still holds its own, and Samsung has taken great strides to ensure its Re-Newed customers get a great experience.

If you aren't familiar with the program, the company claims it inspects each smartphone with a 132-point checklist, refurbishing and revitalizing the devices along the way. Buyers also get a one-year warranty with the purchase of a recycled device, so you don't need to worry about something going wrong just a couple of months after the deal closes.

These are the renewed Galaxy S22 options you'll have starting Saturday, April 22nd:

Galaxy S22 (128GB or 256GB, black or green), starting at $619

Galaxy S22+ (128GB, black), starting at $769

Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB or 256GB, black), starting at $919

That puts the smallest S22 head-to-head with the Pixel 7's MSRP, but for certain Samsung fans, it might be enough to convince them to spend the extra $20. The S22+ and S22 Ultra are on the more expensive side, but compared to their successors, all three models are an excellent option to save some cash on older devices. Plus, the S22 Ultra price is within spitting distance of some of the best sales prices we've seen yet.

The Galaxy S21 series, which was added to the program this time last year, will also continue to be offered to shoppers — with a price drop, no less. All three S21 models come with 128GB of storage and are available in these configurations starting May 1st:

Galaxy S21 in gray, $529

Galaxy S21+ in black, $679

Galaxy S21 Ultra in black, $829

Remember, Samsung's current update policy means the Galaxy S21 will live to see an update to Android 15, while the S22 series will live to see Android 16. That's plenty of life left for both devices, to say nothing of additional security patches following their final upgrade. Of course, if you want a brand-new smartphone instead of a recycled device, Samsung will gladly sell you a Galaxy S23 Ultra — just be prepared to shell out some serious cash when you head to checkout.