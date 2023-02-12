The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and its smaller siblings are already among our favorite Android phones of the year. On paper, the company has not made any radical improvements to its 2023 flagship phones, but the little changes add up to create a meaningful impact. Besides the hardware upgrades, the Galaxy S23 series runs on One UI 5.1 which packs several usability enhancements. If you own one of Samsung's 2022 flagship devices and don't plan to upgrade to the S23 lineup, worry not, as you will soon get to try out these new software features on your phone. In fact, customers of one North American wireless carrier have just learned when to expect their OTAs.

Canadian network operator Fido has updated the OS upgrade schedule for devices on its network to reflect that the Galaxy S22, Fold 4, and Flip 4's One UI 5.1 update will arrive on February 22 (via SamMobile). Besides the newest One UI version, the firmware will include the Feb 2023 security patch.

If Fido can keep a promise or three, the push will come just a few days after the first Galaxy S23 shipments move out on February 17. It is also possible that Samsung will start One UI 5.1's international rollout at large for its yesteryear flagships that very same week.

Samsung has previously revealed which flagship devices in its stable will get the One UI 5.1 update. We can suspect the older and cheaper the device, the longer it'll take for the update to reach their owners. That said, if the support window is still open, that device should be getting 5.1.

One UI 5.1 includes a new iOS-inspired home screen battery widget, the ability to co-edit Samsung Notes on Google Meet calls, an improved setup wizard, an enhanced Gallery app with subject recognition, and more. Some features will remain exclusive to the Galaxy S23 series, but the vast majority of improvements should be available on Samsung's 2022 flagship smartphone and foldable lineup.