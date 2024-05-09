Summary Samsung has restarted the One UI 6.1 update for the Galaxy S22 series after pausing its initial rollout last week.

The update is currently live for the Galaxy S22 in South Korea, with other markets expected to get it imminently.

Phones like the Galaxy S23 weren't immune from early One UI 6.1 bugs either, with one issue impacting the fingerprint scanner.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series with One UI 6.1 on board, promising to bring the Android 14-based update to older flagships as well. Phones like the Galaxy S23 were the first to pick up the coveted update, with Samsung recently claiming that One UI 6.1 was one of its "most popular software updates ever." However, this announcement was quickly followed by news of Samsung pulling the plug on the Galaxy S22's One UI 6.1 update shortly after rolling it out. But it looks like Samsung developers have managed to quash these existing bugs already, as the company has restarted the One UI 6.1 update for Galaxy S22 devices as of today.

According to Tarun Vats, who is a reliable source of Samsung-related info, Galaxy S22 users in South Korea are beginning to see the One UI 6.1 update notification on their devices. Assuming everything goes well, it should gradually reach Galaxy S22 models in other parts of the world. Vats credits Twitter/X user Tkyun95 for the screenshot confirming the rollout of One UI 6.1. This screenshot also reveals that the update will be around 3.2GB in size and come with the April 2024 security patch bundled.

The Galaxy S23 series was the first among Samsung's older flagships to get One UI 6.1 in late March. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Z Fold 3 got it last week. However, only the Galaxy S22 series appeared to have encountered issues with One UI 6.1, leading Samsung to promptly pull it back.

This isn't the first One UI 6.1-related issue

Close

Samsung also faced issues during the early days of the One UI 6.1 rollout for the Galaxy S23, with multiple users confirming a bug related to the fingerprint scanner. Samsung later acknowledged the bug and promised to issue a patch imminently. But it didn't take long for another bug to appear on our radars.

Not too long after vowing to fix the fingerprint sensor bug, Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 owners found that the bundled Secure Folder app couldn't be removed from their devices following the One UI 6.1 update. However, this didn't have much to do with the software, but the app itself. Samsung later updated the Secure Folder app with the patch.