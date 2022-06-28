Samsung makes some of the best Android phones in the market right now. Thanks to an expansive and impressive product portfolio and long software update commitment, it is undoubtedly the top Android manufacturer out there. The Korean giant has also drastically reduced the time it takes to bring a new version of Android to its devices with its rapid pace of development. Now, in a bid to roll out Android 13 to its flagship Galaxy S22 lineup as quickly as possible, Samsung intends to start the One UI 5.0 public beta program next month.

A new SamMobile report claims the One UI 5.0 beta program will start in the third week of July. The beta build will initially be available for the Galaxy S22 series before expanding to additional Galaxy S and Fold devices in the following weeks and months. This corroborates previous rumors of the One UI 5.0 beta dropping earlier than usual this year. The public release of the skin for the S22 lineup is currently planned for October. If the last few years of the One UI beta program are anything to go by, the firmware should be first out in South Korea and the US before expanding to other countries.

If this timeline proves correct, Samsung could roll out the next major Android build to its flagship phones a month earlier than usual. Last year, the One UI 4 beta program started in September, and the final public release dropped in November.

Pre-release Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta firmware has already been spotted in testing on certain Galaxy S22 units in South Korea, signaling that Samsung is hard at work on the next version of its skin. Rumors indicate the Korean giant will optimize and speed up system animations in One UI 5.0 to make UI navigation faster. Other improvements are unclear but expect the upcoming One UI release to include the key Android 13 features like per-app settings, minor UI tweaks, a new photo picker, and an improved split-screen mode.

Thanks: Moshe