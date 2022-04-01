Nothing can drive you up a wall faster than watching a video where the audio doesn't sync up. It's one of those problems that — depending on how serious it is — can give you a headache or make you think you're losing your mind, and that doesn't begin to mention how distracting it is. That's probably how some Samsung Galaxy S22 owners felt in the last couple of weeks as the flagship phone developed an A/V sync issue just after it received its most recent update.

SamMobile notes that the synchronization bug began to show up for users with both Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets following the March 2022 update. Reportedly, it's happened in numerous applications, with examples including YouTube and the Chrome browser, and it sounds like using Samsung's own wireless Galaxy Buds even made the problem worse.

Based on a look at Samsung's forums, users first reported the problem three weeks ago. One person — who also had the most recent update that allowed for disabling the hated game optimization service (GOS) — said that when playing any videos on their S22 Ultra the audio was consistently off from the video, and it was "much worse" if they were using his Galaxy Buds Pro. More users chimed in, with one stating they'd received a response from Samsung acknowledging the problem and explaining that it was a coding issue.

There were a couple of workarounds in threads discussing the sync problem, including one directing users to go to clear their cache for whatever app is currently affected. Once it's cleared through the settings menu, turn off your phone, wait 20 seconds, and turn it back on. Other commenters did report that this solution seemed to work.

It's a new month, so hopefully, Samsung's April update will contain an automatic fix for those who are still dealing with it.

