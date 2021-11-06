Samsung tends to launch its flagship Galaxy S smartphones in Q1 every year. The Galaxy S20 was announced in mid-February, while the Galaxy S21 was unveiled a month earlier than usual in the middle of January 2021. For the Galaxy S22 series, a recent report claimed a February launch was set in stone, though the exact dates were not clear. Now, just a few hours after posting some real-life photos of the Galaxy S22 Ultra that gave us a clear look at its final Note-like design, Jon Prosser has shared the pre-order and launch dates of the S22 series, as well.

The leaker says the Galaxy S22 phones will go up for pre-order on February 8, 2022, which is presumably also the day when Samsung will announce them at an Unpacked event. The phones will then launch ten days later, on February 18, 2022. Based on current rumors, this timeframe sounds about right and is in line with the launch of previous Galaxy S devices, though Jon Prosser has historically not been the most accurate source. What remains to be seen is if Samsung will hold an in-person Unpacked event or make do with a virtual reveal.

Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy S21 FE at CES 2022, so the company will have some significant additions to its lineup right at the beginning of 2022.

The Galaxy S22 series is not shaping up to be a major hardware upgrade over the Galaxy S21, with only some minor internal changes and a tweaked design on the cards. The Galaxy S22 Ultra's camera setup will also remain largely unchanged and include a slightly improved version of the 108MP ISOCELL HM3 sensor. Considering the waning consumer interest and declining sales of the Galaxy S lineup in recent years, it will be interesting to see what Samsung will do with its upcoming Galaxy S lineup to boost their sales, especially since the current leaks don't seem all that promising.

