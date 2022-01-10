Samsung is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S22 series. We already have an idea about the specifications and design, as there have been a lot of leaks and rumors making rounds lately. The S22 lineup is expected to be launched in early February this year, and now, there are some new reports further confirming February 8 as the date.

According to Digital Daily (via XDA), Samsung will hold its Galaxy Unpacked event online this year, on February 8. The company will start accepting pre-orders for the smartphones on February 9, while the sales will begin on February 24 at both online and offline stores. The report also revealed that shipping for the pre-orders will start a bit earlier on February 21, to ensure a timely arrival on the launch date. Digital Daily is citing a Samsung official, saying, "We have confirmed the event to be held on February 8, and we are discussing the timing of sending out invitations to the end of January" (translated from Korean).

The smartphones expected to be launched during the event are the Galaxy S22, S22+, and the S22 Ultra. Speaking about the specifications, the S22 would come with a 6-inch AMOLED screen, while the S22+ is supposed to have a bigger 6.5-inch AMOLED display. The S22 Ultra should be the biggest of them, with a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED panel. The S Pen is also poised to make a return with the S22 Ultra this year. Depending on where you buy any of the three S22 units, the smartphones will be either powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC or Samsung's own Exynos 2200 SoC.

