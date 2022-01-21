We’ve been expecting the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones for some time now — and it seemed like the devices would get a February 8 release date, according to previous reports. However, the latest rumors point to it, in fact, being a day later.

Samsung just confirmed that its next Unpacked event will happen in February, with its Reserve Now discount offer already available — but the company didn't reveal much else. However, reliable tipster Ice Universe has made a confident post on Weibo, saying that the Galaxy S22 will be launched on February 9, alongside the Galaxy Tab S8. Korean news outlet Digital Daily announced a Samsung S22 release timeline last month, suggesting a February 8 official launch with pre-orders and actual sales beginning on February 9 and February 24, respectively. We're still unsure if the Unpacked event will be online or in-person, so we’ll have to wait and see about that.

Recent rumors have hopefully cleared up any remaining chipset doubts surrounding the phones. We now know that the Galaxy S22 series will adopt Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the US, as usual, but it looks like regions like Asia and Africa will also be making the switch to SD chips. The Exynos 2200 will still be released, but with reduced distribution this time around — the European market seems like it will be the only adopter. Benchmark scores and overheating rumors persist, so we’ll be hoping that both SoCs can sustain peak performance for long periods without catching fire.

We’ll also be expecting a couple of downgrades, including the S22 Ultra losing the 16GB RAM version and the baby S22 shaving off about 300mAh in battery capacity (most likely due to the smaller, more compact size). Just get your wallets ready if you intend to buy any of the devices, as Samsung looks set to charge top dollar — oh, and the extra cash still won’t get you a charger in the box. As you wait patiently for the phones to be announced and released, you can download the wallpaper collection on your existing handset to get a feel for the new devices early.

