This is the second camera-focused update from Samsung for the Galaxy S22 series since its launch

Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineup rank among the best Android smartphones on the market. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, with its four rear cameras, offers an unmatched level of versatility when shooting photos and videos. Its cameras are not the best, but it more than makes up for it with its flexibility. In June 2022, Samsung rolled out a major update to improve the Galaxy S22's camera performance. A couple of months later, the company is again releasing another update for its 2022 flagship series, focusing on improving the imaging experience.

In a post on its South Korean community forum, Samsung has detailed the camera improvements in the second August 2022 update for the Galaxy S22. Firstly, you can now use the telephoto camera in Hyperlapse mode. Previously, this was limited to the primary and ultrawide cameras. The company is also working on an "Astronomical Hyperlapse" mode that is currently under development and will arrive later in the year.

With QR codes becoming increasingly common, the Korean giant has improved the experience of scanning them through the camera app by increasing the reading speed and the guide size. Previously, if you dismissed a QR code after scanning, there was no way to read its content again without reopening the app. A new option will let you tap on QR codes to scan them again.

Samsung claims to have optimized memory usage and AI engine when using the Photo, Night, and Video modes. Additionally, color and brightness when using Night mode have been further enhanced. Other refinements include improved HDR processing and colors in Photo mode and better VDIS performance and image quality when recording motion pictures.

The features are rolling out to the Galaxy S22 series as a part of the second August update. Some improvements are already part of the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta firmware. The improved QR code scanning experience and telephoto camera support in Hyperlapse mode are also rolling out for the Galaxy S21 series.