Samsung sure feels like the king of Android updates these days, routinely rolling out monthly security updates before the start of the month itself, beating even Google's Pixel lineup in the process. Usually we see flagships like the Galaxy S22 at the front of the line, and while Samsung has gotten the ball rolling there with the phone's June update, so far availability's been regionally restricted. As many of us still wait to get our hands on it, we're learning a little more about what to expect, and it looks like the June 2022 update for the Galaxy S22 series is set to deliver some significant camera improvements.

In a post on its South Korean community forums (via @UniverseIce), Samsung details the camera-focused changes that are on their way. The update aims to improve contrast and sharpness in photos and fix a bug in Single Take that caused it to stop capturing images after just one shot. Portrait mode's performance is also being improved, and if you use the Galaxy S22 to snap photos of your dog, you'll be glad to know the update tweaks the auto white balance algorithm to ensure the color of your furry friend's coat is captured more accurately. Memory consumption while recording videos has been further optimized as well, hopefully leading to fewer stutters and frame drops.

Finally, Samsung notes that the camera app's performance has been optimized — considering the stutters we've noticed with the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S22+'s camera app, especially while switching lenses and modes, we're very curious to see how this update helps. For now, the release is only available in South Korea, but a wider rollout should happen in the next few days.

In our Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Pixel 6 Pro camera shootout, we found Samsung's flagship phone could certainly hold its own thanks to its versatile camera setup, but the images it captured left a lot to be desired. Perhaps it will soon be time for a rematch?