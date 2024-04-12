Summary Samsung recently expanded One UI 6.1 and Galaxy AI to 2023 flagships like the Galaxy S23, Z Fold 5, and Flip 5.

The company will bring Galaxy AI and One UI 6.1 to its 2022 flagships, like the Galaxy S22 and Fold 4, in early May.

Older flagships like the Galaxy S21, Fold 3, and Flip 3 will only get Circle to Search and Magic Rewrite due to dated internals.

Samsung released One UI 6.1 with Galaxy AI features alongside the Galaxy S24 launch in late January. Following a couple of months of exclusivity, the company recently expanded One UI 6.1 and Galaxy AI to its 2023 flagship phones, including the Galaxy S23, Z Fold 5, and Flip 5. Some reports indicated that Galaxy AI would also come to the Galaxy S22 and Fold 4, but there was no official confirmation from the company. Samsung has now provided a precise timeframe for One UI 6.1's release for its 2021 and 2022 flagship Galaxy phones and what Galaxy AI capabilities they will get.

A moderator of the Samsung Korean community forum (via @theonecid) confirmed in a post that One UI 6.1 will come to the following Galaxy devices in early May:

Galaxy S22

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy S21

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

As per the moderator, Samsung's 2022 foldables and the Galaxy S22 will get the same Galaxy AI features as the Galaxy S23 FE. This means they will gain access to generative AI photo editing, real-time phone call translations, Chat Assist, Circle to Search, and AI-generated wallpapers. Instant Slow-Mo will be the only missing feature, which lets you slow down any video by long-pressing it.

The Galaxy S21, Fold 3, and Flip 3 will only get Circle to Search and Magic Rewrite. The latter is presumably the Chat Assist feature, which enables you to change the tone of your message in a few taps. None of the other Galaxy AI features will come to them, likely because of their dated internals.

Galaxy AI will soon expand beyond Samsung's 2023 and 2024 flagships

It's surprising to see Samsung bringing almost all the key Galaxy AI features from the Galaxy S24 to its 2023 and 2022 flagships. This might just be because most of these features do not run locally; instead, Samsung's servers do all the hard lifting.

Expanding Galaxy AI to its older Galaxy flagships will also give Samsung a better chance to monetize the features after the free trial ends in late 2025.

While Galaxy AI is the headlining feature of One UI 6.1, the skin also packs some minor improvements, like smoother system animations and additional battery longevity options.