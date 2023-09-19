Summary Samsung is expanding its Android 14 beta program to include the Galaxy S22 lineup, after initially releasing the beta for the Galaxy S23, A54, and A34.

The S22's beta program is currently only available in South Korea but will likely expand to other countries soon.

The One UI 6 beta for the Galaxy S22 series comes with a revamped Quick Settings panel, improvements to the Camera app, a redesigned Samsung Health app, and new emoji, among other changes.

Over the last few years, Samsung has typically rolled out a new One UI beta release for its flagship Galaxy S and foldables before eventually expanding the program to its mid-range devices. This year, though, the Android 14-based One UI 6 program rollout has been weird, with the Galaxy S23 getting the update first after several false starts. Based on the Korean giant's track record, the Galaxy S22 should have been the next in line to get the beta One UI build. Instead, the One UI 6 beta firmware went live for the Galaxy A54 and A34. Samsung is now finally doing justice to Galaxy S22 owners and has expanded its Android 14 beta program to its 2022 flagship phones.

Before you get too excited, know that the beta program is currently only live in South Korea. It should expand to other countries in the coming days, though. Samsung's announcement on its South Korean forums does not provide any reason behind the delayed release of One UI 6 beta for the S22 lineup.

Like in the past, you can enroll in the One UI 6 beta program through the Samsung Members app. Slots are limited, so join the beta as soon as possible. The ZWIA firmware for the Galaxy S22 series is over 3GB in size and contains the September 2023 patch. Installing the beta won't wipe the data on your phone. But if you decide to leave the program midway, you must set up the phone again.

The first One UI 6 beta for the Galaxy S22 series arrives just a day after Samsung confirmed that its 2023 foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 — will get a taste of One UI 6 beta this week. Older Galaxy foldables should also be in line to join the program soon.

With One UI 6, Samsung is introducing a revamped Quick Settings panel, a new media player notification, several improvements to the Camera app, a redesigned Samsung Health app, new emoji, and more. You can go through our list of the best new features in One UI 6 to know about all the major changes.

Samsung has also rolled out a hotfix update of One UI 6 beta 3 for the Galaxy S23 lineup. This hotfix comes less than a week after the release of the third beta. The updated firmware fixes a bug when using the phone with a 6GHz Wi-Fi router. There could be other important bug fixes, but Samsung's change log does not mention anything about them. The 362MB ZWIB firmware is live in India and South Korea, and its availability should expand to other markets in the coming days.