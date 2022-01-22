The Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch is closer than ever, with the company confirming an Unpacked event in February. Interested customers can also reserve the phones now to get an additional $50 credit. Leaks have already detailed pretty much everything about the next-gen flagship Galaxy phones, including a possible $100 price increase across the board in the US. Now, the EU prices of the phones have also leaked, and there's good news for probable customers — or, at least, not bad news.

According to reliable leaker Roland Quandt, the Galaxy S22 series will start from 849 €, with the Plus model being priced at 1049 € and the Ultra costing 1249 €. This means starting price of the lineup in Europe will remain the same as the S21 series, with Samsung planning to charge a 200 € premium for every model jump. Additionally, the company is seemingly looking to charge only a 50 € premium for a storage bump on the S22 and S22+, as it has done in the past.

However, leaks indicate the base Note S22 Ultra will ship with 8GB RAM — lower than the 12GB RAM found on the S21 Ultra and less than the higher-storage option S22 Ultra models are rumored to get. So, in a way, you might be getting less hardware for your money with the S22 Ultra.

It's not clear how complete a picture this paints, or if the SKUs listed indicate availability in all markets, but Quandt offers no pricing details for a 16GB RAM model, though that was an option for last year's S21 Ultra. The same goes for prior rumors surrounding the 1TB storage model — these new prices only go up to 512GB.

There will be variants with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB space, but the Korean giant purportedly intends to charge 100-200 euro for that upgrade, and the high-end Galaxy S22 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage could cost a wallet-busting 1449 euro. While expensive, you should be able to take advantage of the attractive pre-order bonuses and trade-in offers from Samsung and carriers to soften the blow on your wallet.

While these leaks indicate steady pricing for Europe, prior leaks indicated we might see an increase in pricing in the US. For more details like rumored specs and release date, check out our ongoing S22 series coverage.

