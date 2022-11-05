The Galaxy S22 series is one of the best generations of Samsung's flagship smartphone line in a long time. The S22 and S22+ take the tried and true design of the S21 and improve on it with better specs and small, symmetrical bezels. The Galaxy S22 Ultra took things further, finally merging the S and Note lines into one S Pen equipped flagship. It's no surprise that the S22 made it into our list of best phones from 2022. If you're due an upgrade and want to save some cash, you can save up to $850 on the S22 range with trade-in promotions.

The baby Galaxy S22 is the hardest of the three to recommend. I'm glad Samsung made a small flagship this year, but the smaller battery may not be able to keep up. The S22+ is a different story, earning 8.5/10 in our review. Like the smaller S22, this phone has a beautiful screen and an improved 50MP main camera that can take some exceptional photos and video, backed up by a 3X telephoto and an ultrawide lens. Unlike the smaller phone, the S22+ has a battery that will happily get most people through a day, along with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging to keep you topped up.

Samsung Galaxy S22 The Galaxy S22 is one of the smallest Android flagships around and offers all the specs you could want from a flagship, from great cameras to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The only downside to this phone is the weak battery, but that sacrifice is par for the course with small phones.Right now, you can get the S22 for as little as little as $50 if you have the right device to trade in. View at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22+ The Galaxy S22+ takes the flagship chip and excellent cameras from the regular S22 and combines them with a larger display and a battery that will last most people all day.With today's trade-in deals, you can get the S22+ for just $200. View at Samsung

Right now, the S22 is $50 off which can be combined with up to $500 off in trade-in credit. Together, that brings the price down to just $50, which is an absolute bargain if you can live with the battery life. The S22+ sees a larger discount of $100 off with up to an extra $600 off with trade-ins, bringing it down to $200. To get the maximum trade-in value you'll need something like an S21 or S21+. If you have something like an S20+, then you'll only get $275.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Source: Samsung The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the ultimate non-folding flagship. The massive display is dizzyingly bright and smooth, cameras that can reach the moon, and an S pen that rivals the Apple Pencil.With trade-ins, you can get the S22 Ultra for just $250 from Samsung. View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Samsung

Finally, we have the Galaxy S22 Ultra, a phone I've used as my daily device since the day it launched. Combining the best of the S phones with the Note is a no-brainer, and I've loved every moment with the S Pen. The iconic boxy design makes use of every millimeter of screen space, making note-taking, doodling, reading, and video-watching a pleasure. On paper, the cameras aren't that different from the S21 Ultra, but in practice, they're faster and more fun to use. Samsung released a massive patch in June that almost entirely eliminated a shutter lag problem and, with it, the S22 Ultra has become my favorite camera phone ever. Android 13 and One UI 5 have only made this phone better in the last few weeks, and it'll continue to improve up to Android 16.

The S22 Ultra is $150 off up to $700 off with a trade-in, bringing the phone down to $250 if you have a high-value device to send in. For a powerhouse like this, that's a steal and I guarantee you won't regret pulling the trigger.

If you don't mind waiting a bit longer, you can sign up here for Samsung's Black Friday Early Access event that starts on the 11th and promises plenty of discounts across multiple products.

If you get an S22 today or plan on getting one soon, make sure you get a good case to go with it. These glass and metal sandwiches are fragile, and you'll want to keep them nice for as long as possible. We've rounded up the best cases for the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra.