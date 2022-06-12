It's not a $1,300 loot box — you know what you're getting here

Despite our lamentations, Activision Blizzard's Diablo Immortal — pay-to-win nature and all — will prove to be a hit to hardcore gamers in South Korea. What better phone to do it with than a special edition Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra?

Wireless carrier LG U+ is hosting a lottery where 100 lucky ticket holders will be able to purchase a Diablo Immortal Galaxy S22 Ultra special edition package. Tickets can be reserved during U+-hosted livestreams nightly from June 10 to 16 with winners being selected on June 23.

Winners will then be able to spend ₩1,669,000 ($1,300) to acquire the kit which contains a battle pass for the game, a leather mousepad featuring a map of the in-game world, a lenticular print, plus Spigen-made wares including a bumper case, wireless charging pad, and pop-out socket grip. Those items and... oh, yes, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra itself are all packaged in a wooden box with a slide-out cover for the owner's pleasure.

LG U+ is also running a separate campaign that will let subscribers garner in-game benefits as well.

Maybe it's not a surprise when you think about the lengths Blizzard is going to monetize every last aspect of Diablo Immortal that the company has reported revenues of almost $15 million in the game's first week on mobile (via Game World Observer) with more than 10 million installations.

Well, at least by purchasing this phone, the revenue splits at least four ways between LG, Samsung, Spigen, and Blizzard, so not all of that $1,300 is going to one place. You know, as opposed to spending six figures trying to dress up your in-game character. And at least the box we're talking about here has guaranteed loot and not just theoretical odds in it.

But those are just some thoughts from overseas.