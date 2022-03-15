Last month, Samsung debuted One UI 4.1 on the Galaxy S22 series with some minor new additions and tweaks. Most of the improvements focused around the camera with features like an improved Pro mode, Night mode portraits, and enhanced Snapchat integration. Luckily for those on older devices, the Korean smartphone maker tends to bring many of the new features of its latest flagship phones to yesteryear's models via a software update. Now, a forum post by a Samsung community moderator has detailed that many of One UI 4.1's camera enhancements are coming to older Galaxy devices.

Most of the major Galaxy S22 camera improvements will be making their way to previous flagship Galaxy devices, including Night Portraits from the selfie and primary rear camera, pet support for Portrait mode, telephoto lens support in Pro mode, etc. Below is a list of the camera features coming to various Galaxy phones with One UI 4.1 (via Reddit):

Night Portrait: Galaxy S21, S20, Note20, Z Fold2, Z Fold3, Z Flip 5G, and Z Flip3

Galaxy S21, S20, Note20, Z Fold2, Z Fold3, Z Flip 5G, and Z Flip3 Pet recognition: Galaxy S21, S21 FE, S20 FE, Note20, Z Fold2, Z Fold3, Z Flip 5G, and Z Flip3

Galaxy S21, S21 FE, S20 FE, Note20, Z Fold2, Z Fold3, Z Flip 5G, and Z Flip3 Lighting position editing: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3

Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 Telephoto portrait video: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold3

Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold3 Enhanced Director’s View: Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Z Fold3

Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Z Fold3 Snapchat integration: Galaxy S21

While not mentioned, the Galaxy S21 references likely include support for the Plus and Ultra model, too. Additionally, the moderator reiterated that Samsung's Expert RAW camera app is coming to more Galaxy phones.

The Samsung community moderator notes that the One UI 4.1 update for the Galaxy S21 update is due to start rolling out in South Korea from today, with older Galaxy flagships getting it in due course. However, the schedule has not been finalized, so there could be a slight delay.

Apart from the above improvements, Samsung is also working on bringing night portrait support to the telephoto lens, an improved auto-framing algorithm, and a 'Detailed enhancement' feature for the 50/108MP mode using AI. These features should make their way to selected phones with a future software update in the first half of the year.

