That's the second purple shade the Galaxy S22 is available in now

Samsung's Galaxy S22 series is among the best Android phones you can buy on the market right now. Given the pace at which new phones are released nowadays, the lineup may feel a bit old, even though they have been on sale for only around 5 months. Now, in a bid to keep consumer interest alive in its flagship phone, Samsung has announced a new "Bora Purple" shade for Galaxy S22. Renders of the phone in this new paint job leaked around mid-July first.

This is not the first Samsung phone with a purple hue. Last year's Galaxy S21 was available in a similar shade, though it had a gold frame around the camera lenses. However, the Bora Purple Galaxy S22 is entirely purple, right down to its side rails and camera housing. It also helps differentiate the phone from the violet Galaxy S22, which is exclusively sold through the company's online store.

"Bora" stands for purple in Korea, so technically, you can call this the purple purple Galaxy S22.

Samsung says it has designed the Bora Purple Galaxy S22 to "evoke joy, spark creativity and embrace individuality." The company also confirms that the same hue will be available on "exciting new Galaxy devices later this year," presumably hinting at the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip4 and Buds2 Pro.

With the latest addition, Samsung is now offering the Galaxy S22 in eight colors, including the four Samsung.com exclusive colors. This is double the options you'd get with other flagship Android smartphones on the market.

Barring the color, this is the same Galaxy S22 that the Korean giant has been selling since February 2022. The phone packs a 6.1-inch FHD+ 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED panel, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 8GB RAM, and a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

You can purchase the Galaxy S22 in Bora Purple shade for $800 starting August 10th through Samsung's online store, AT&T, T-Mobile, UScellular, Verizon, and Xfinity Mobile.