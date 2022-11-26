Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S22 $725 $800 Save $75 The Galaxy S22 went mostly unnoticed as the Galaxy S22+ and the S22 Ultra grabbed most of the attention at launch. But we can't deny the value of the vanilla Galaxy S22 with its crisp 120Hz AMOLED screen, a high-end processor, and fast charging capabilities. With an effective price tag of just $225 (after trade-in), this is an unmissable deal. From $225 at Samsung

Black Friday might be over, but the deals certainly aren't running out anytime soon as we countdown to Cyber Monday. We've already come across a ton of deals on some of the best phones around, including the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. You can now get the entry-level model of the Galaxy S22 series for as low as $225, provided you have the right device to trade in. Samsung's own phones and Apple iPhones have a higher trade-in value than most others, including the Google Pixel lineup.

If you have a Galaxy Z Fold 3 to trade in, you can knock off $500 on the MSRP. However, the trade-in value drops to $400 for the Galaxy S21+ and $375 for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Older smartphones have good value, too, so if you have a Galaxy S20 FE or a Galaxy Note 20 5G lying around, you stand to save $225 while getting the Galaxy S22. If you don't have a device to trade in, Samsung is offering a $75 instant rebate on all orders, effectively bringing the cost down to $725.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S22

Although it sits below the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the vanilla Galaxy S22 is an excellent choice if you want a high-end phone for yourself or your loved ones ahead of the holiday season. It features a 6.1-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, in addition to 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The 50MP primary rear camera and 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto sensors round out the rear camera arrangement. While Samsung launched the phone with Android 12, the flagship has now received the coveted Android 13 update with One UI 5 software layering on top. Although the 3,700mAh battery leaves a lot to be desired, the inclusion of 25W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging speeds ensure the device doesn't take long to recharge.

Why is this a good deal?

Samsung is no stranger to exciting deals and promotions. Only a couple of days ago, the company was offering either the Galaxy Watch 4 or the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with the Galaxy S22. Though that deal no longer exists, customers can get $150 off on the newer Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and $100 off on the standard Watch 5 while purchasing the Galaxy S22. Even the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is discounted by $100, which ranks among the best wireless earbuds out there.

This Galaxy S22 deal makes logical sense if you missed out on the company's previous promotions on the phone. Even better, customers can pick up the smartphone in online exclusive colors such as Graphite, Violet, and Sky Blue. But Samsung says these variants would take three to four weeks to ship, so check them out only if you don't mind waiting until mid-December for the Galaxy S22.

If the Galaxy S22 isn't for you, Black Friday deals are running on the higher-end Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra as well. On the other hand, if you already own a Galaxy S22, this is a good time to check out some of the best covers/cases for the flagship.