Carrier-locked phones usually play catch up with their unlocked counterparts when it comes to updates because carriers love to take the time to add their own touch atop stock firmware. While this holds true for many phones in the US, the story is different with Samsung. After the August security patch started rolling out to the company's latest flagships internationally late last month, US carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy S22 series are now getting treated to the same — even before the unlocked ones.

Samsung yesterday started seeding firmware version S908USQU2AVG6 to carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra in the US with this month's patch for security vulnerabilities. The trio has joined their Latin American, Russian, and Korean variants in running the August security patch, leaving only the unlocked versions in the US and Asian regional models, according to SamMobile.

August 2022 update for the T-Mobile Galaxy S22 Ultra

Just like the previous update that rolled out internationally for these devices, the firmware for the carrier-locked models appears to be a plain security patch as well — although, Samsung does claim in the changelog that the "overall stability of functions" has been improved, so expect updates to the system apps or other undocumented changes with it.

You should have gotten a notification by now, but if you haven't, you'll want to check for the latest update manually by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Thanks: Moshe