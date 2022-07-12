The Galaxy S22 series is among the best smartphones Samsung has ever made, covering all the basics from small and compact with the base model and large and powerful with the Ultra. The S22+ sits nicely between those two phones, gaining better battery life over its smaller sibling while remaining smaller and more manageable than the S22 Ultra. Amazon Prime Day is in full swing now, and one of its more tempting deals is taking $300 (30%) off the S22+.

Unlike the S22 Ultra, the S22+ stuck with the more familiar design inherited from last year's Galaxy S21 series, and that's a good thing. The metal frame curves around the top left corner to encase the rear cameras, giving them protection superior to that of a glass camera bump. Thankfully, the cameras themselves are brand-new. The S21's aging 12MP sensor has been replaced with a 50MP, and the biggest benefit this leads to is zoom.

With the S22+'s 50MP primary camera capable of recording 8K, the zoom lens has been swapped for a 10MP camera with a 3X optical zoom that looks much better than what the S21+ could provide with its digital crop. Combine this with the improvement in performance and battery life over its predecessor, and you have a brilliant phone that ticks all the boxes.

The S22+ was already reasonably priced at $1,000, so getting one for $700 is a bargain, especially when you realize that's only $210 more than the similarly sized S21 FE (also discounted this Prime Day) that offers inferior specs.

If you buy an S22+ today, you'll want to keep your shiny new phone safe. We've put together a definitive list of the best Galaxy S22+ cases. Whether you want something slim, stylish, or robust, there's sure to be a case that meets your needs.